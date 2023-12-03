VIDEO: Watch a Teaser Trailer for Leading Ladies' DRACULA at Cincinnati Playhouse in the Park

Performances run from February 3 through March 3, 2024.

By: Dec. 03, 2023

Dracula, presented by Leading Ladies, at Cincinnati Playhouse in the Park

Watch a teaser trailer for Dracula, presented by Leading Ladies, at Cincinnati Playhouse in the Park below!

Bram Stoker’s classic vampire tale comes back to life in this evocative world premiere where everyone has a secret…and those secrets are deadly. Lifelong friends Mina and Lucy share intimate details about the men in their lives. Dr Seward works to unlock the mystery of Renfield’s strange affliction with the help of his friend Van Helsing, who carries her own secret. Jonathan Harker returns from Transylvania with a dark disclosure. As tensions rise, temptation lures them into double lives as they unmask one man, Count Dracula.

Created by Vanessa Severo (Frida…A Self Portrait) and Playhouse Associate Artistic Director Joanie Schultz, this bold, highly theatrical re-telling breathes new life and new blood into the most famous vampire story of all time and pulses with humor, humanity and blood-curdling thrills.

Performances run from February 3 through March 3 at Moe and Jack's Place - The Rouse Theatre.





