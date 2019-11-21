Tickets on Sale Friday, November 22 for Four Additional Shows in the Fifth Third Bank Broadway in Cincinnati Season

Ticket go on sale Friday, November 22 for four additional shows in the Fifth Third Bank Broadway in Cincinnati season presented by TriHealth. Ticket prices for all four shows start at $31 and will be available at the Aronoff Center Box Office downtown at 650 Walnut Street, online at CincinnatiArts.org or by phone at 513.621.ARTS starting at 9:00AM.

The world's most popular musical has audiences leaping to their feet in an acclaimed new production. Set against the backdrop of 19th-century France, LES MISÉRABLES is an unforgettable story of heartbreak, passion, and the resilience of the human spirit, that has become one of the most celebrated musicals in theatrical history. Featuring a timeless score and the beloved songs "I Dreamed A Dream," "On My Own," "Bring Him Home," and "One Day More," this breathtaking new Broadway production has left both audiences and critics awestruck. LES MISÉRABLES plays the Aronoff Center February 11 - 23, 2020. For complete details and a schedule of performances, please visit BroadwayInCincinnati.com.

Welcome to Margaritaville, where people come to get away from it all-and stay to find something they never expected. With a book by Emmy Award® winner Greg Garcia ("My Name is Earl," "Raising Hope") and Emmy Award® nominee Mike O'Malley ("Survivors Remorse," "Shameless") ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE is the musical comedy featuring both original songs and your most-loved Jimmy Buffett classics, including "Fins," "Volcano," "Cheeseburger in Paradise" and many more. USA Today calls it "A little slice of paradise!" and Entertainment Weekly raves, "It will knock your flip-flops off!" ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE plays the Aronoff Center April 14 - 19, 2020. For complete details and a schedule of performances, please visit BroadwayInCincinnati.com.

Inspired by the beloved films, the romantic and adventure-filled new musical ANASTASIA is on a journey to Cincinnati at last! From the Tony Award®-winning creators of the Broadway classic Ragtime, this dazzling show transports us from the twilight of the Russian Empire to the euphoria of Paris in the 1920s, as a brave young woman sets out to discover the mystery of her past. Pursued by a ruthless Soviet officer determined to silence her, Anya enlists the aid of a dashing conman and a lovable ex-aristocrat. Together, they embark on an epic adventure to help her find home, love, and family. ANASTASIA features a book by celebrated playwright Terrence McNally, a lush new score by Stephen Flaherty (music) and Lynn Ahrens (lyrics) with direction by Tony Award® winner Darko Tresnjak. ANASTASIA plays the Aronoff Center May 12 - 24, 2020. For complete details and a schedule of performances, please visit BroadwayInCincinnati.com.

JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR is an iconic musical phenomenon with a world-wide fan base. In celebration of its 50th Anniversary, a new mesmerizing production comes to North America. Originally staged by London's Regent's Park Open Air Theatre and helmed by the acclaimed director Timothy Sheader (Crazy for You, Into the Woods) and award winning choreographer Drew McOnie (King Kong, Strictly Ballroom), this production won the 2017 Olivier Award for Best Musical Revival garnering unprecedented reviews and accolades. Appealing to both theater audiences and concert music fans, this production pays tribute to the historic 1971 Billboard Album of the Year while creating a modern, theatrical world that is uniquely fresh and inspiring. JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR plays the Aronoff Center June 11 - 16, 2019. For complete details and a schedule of performances, please visit BroadwayInCincinnati.com.

Single tickets for LES MISÉRABLES, ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE, ANASTASIA, and JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR will be available at https://www.cincinnatiarts.org/. Performance dates & times for most shows are: Tuesday - Thursday at 7:30PM, Friday at 8:00PM, Saturday at 2:00PM and 8:00PM, Sunday at 1:00PM and 6:30PM. JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR will have a 6:00PM performance on Sunday, June 21. For groups of 10 or more, contact the group sales department at 513.369.4363. Performance schedule, prices and cast are subject to change without notice. For more information on additional shows in the Fifth Third Bank Broadway in Cincinnati season presented by TriHealth please visit BroadwayInCincinnati.com.





