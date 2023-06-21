The Old Friends Acoustic Tour Starring Ben Rector Comes To Aronoff Center, November 4

Critically acclaimed singer-songwriter Ben Rector brings his Old Friends Acoustic Tour to the Aronoff Center's Procter & Gamble Hall on Friday, November 3, 2023 at 8:00 PM. The show is part of the Cincinnati Arts Association's 2023-24 Season.

Tickets go on sale Friday, June 23 at 10:00 AM at Click Here, (513) 621-ARTS [2787], and the Aronoff Center Ticket Office. Applicable services fees may apply.

Ben Rector has amassed more than a billion streams across all platforms and has performed on numerous late-night and morning TV shows including Conan, The Today Show, Jimmy Kimmel, Live with Kelly and Ryan, and The Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade. In addition, he has been a celebrity mentor on American Idol alongside Ryan Tedder, Jewel, Brian McKnight, Jason Aldean, and more.

His records have topped numerous Billboard charts, with his last two records landing at #1 on Billboard's US Folk and #2 on Billboard's US Rock and US Indie charts. Rector has built a dedicated touring base, regularly selling out theaters and amphitheaters across the country, including three consecutive nights at the legendary Ryman Auditorium in Nashville.

Fifteen years after starting his career writing songs and touring in his Honda Accord on the weekends, Rector found himself at home and at the piano in March 2020 at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. The alchemy of life's big questions, more downtime than he'd had in a decade, and those now all-too-familiar “unprecedented times” resulted in his career album: The Joy of Music. The project includes a breathtaking short film (featuring seven songs brought to life with stunning cinematography), inviting listeners and viewers to visit a dream world that communicates Rector's creative process and his reckoning with his job as an artist. He is led through the film's chapters by his new friend Joy, a muppet monster he created with Jim Henson's Creature Shop. In this fantastic and dream-like landscape, we see and hear Rector overcome a deep-seated fear of failure, dancing and singing his way through the journey of rediscovering the joy of music.

