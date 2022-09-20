Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

The Children's Theatre Of Cincinnati Announce Monster Bash, a Family-Friendly Halloween Party

The event is on October 22 from 4-9 p.m.

Sep. 20, 2022  

The Children's Theatre Of Cincinnati Announce Monster Bash, a Family-Friendly Halloween Party

Join The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati (TCT) for Monster Bash, a Halloween costume party for the whole family, October 22 from 4-9 p.m. at TCT's headquarters at 4015 Red Bank Road. This year's theme is "Chillin' with Villains."

Come dressed in your Halloween best and enjoy festive activities including pumpkin decorating, trick or treating, face painting, bubble dance party, balloon art, bouncy house, costume contests, a walk-through Villain Village interactive experience, games, and much more. There will also be character appearances from TCT's production of DISNEY'S DESCENDANTS: THE MUSICAL.

Enjoy delicious food from LaRosa's Pizza, and Graeter's Ice Cream, plus cotton candy, chicken tenders, kid's slushies, and adult beverages.

Costumes for children and adults are encouraged but may not contain any weapons that resemble or could easily be mistaken for an actual weapon. Masks may be worn, if the mask does not cover the entire face and eyes are visible.

A party with a purpose, proceeds from The Monster Bash support TCT's numerous arts education opportunities and initiatives for more than 170,000 children and young adults across Cincinnati. Through sponsorships and guest ticket sales, the committee for The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati's Monster Bash will raise funds to further our mission of educating, entertaining and engaging audiences of all ages through professional theatrical productions and arts education programming.

Tickets are available now at https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2197822®id=136&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fthechildrenstheatre.com%2Fmonsterbash22%2F?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1.

Tickets are available now - $60 for children, and $75 for adults. Family packages (2 adults, 2 children) are also available for $250. Me and My Mini packages (1 adult, 1 child) are $135. All adult tickets include wine and beer. Parking is free.

Sponsorship opportunities are available. Family Activity Sponsorship includes 2 adult tickets and 2 child tickets. Your company logo or family name will be listed on exclusive signage outside the space/room or activity/game being sponsored and on special design invitation for electronic share and promotion.

Trick or Treat Bag Sponsorship includes 2 adult tickets and 2 child tickets. This sponsorship includes the opportunity to place samples/promotional items in Trick or Treat Bags. Your company logo will be placed on 300 Trick or Treat Bags to be given to children at the event with commitment and artwork by September 20, 2022. Your company logo or family name will also be listed on special design invitation for electronic share and promotion.

The Monster Bash is generously supported by Experience Sponsors: UBS Financial & Libby Galvin Brock and Energy Systems Group.

The Monster Bash Committee is co-chaired by Libby Galvin Brock and Bethany Smith, with support from Megan Budzynski, Abby Dougherty, and Molly Garber.

For additional information on how your business or family can become a Monster Bash sponsor, please call Mary Wright at 513-569-8080 x14 or email mary.wright@tctcincinnati.com.


September 20, 2022

