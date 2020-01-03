The Carnegie Presents JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT

The Carnegie is kicking off 2020 with a story of dreamers, betrayal, reconciliation, and a beautiful, colorful coat. JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT runs on the Otto M. Budig stage weekends January 11 - 26, 2020.

One of the most enduring shows of all time, JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT is a reimagining of the Biblical story of Joseph, his father Jacob, eleven brothers, and the coat of many colors.

Featuring a beloved score by Andrew Lloyd Weber, JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT is filled with fast-paced, back to back musical numbers sure to delight the whole family including "Any Dream Will Do," "One More Angel in Heaven," "Go, Go, Go Joseph," and "Close Every Door."

"This show is a classic for a reason - the music and story are beloved, and can bring families together across generations," said Carnegie Theatre Director Maggie Perrino. "We're thrilled that our production is bringing some of our Carnegie family back to the stage, including Tia Seay (Queen of Soul: The Music of Aretha Franklin; DREAMGIRLS) as the Narrator, Frankie Chuter (AMERICAN IDIOT) as Joseph, Kyle Taylor (THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME) as Reuben, Maddie Vaughn (AMERICAN IDIOT), as Judah, and Sean P. Mette (THE WIZARD OF OZ, THE MUSIC MAN; RALD DAHL'S WILLY WONKA) as Jacob."

Tickets can be purchased through The Carnegie Box Office, open Tuesday-Friday 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., in person or by phone at (859) 957-1940, or online at www.thecarnegie.com. Patrons seeking group or student tickets should call to make arrangements.





