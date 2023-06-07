Taylor Tomlinson Adds Second Show to The Have It All Tour at the Aronoff Center

The new performance is on Thursday, October 12.

By: Jun. 07, 2023

Taylor Tomlinson has announced a second Cincinnati performance of her blockbuster The Have it All Tour at Aronoff Center's Procter & Gamble Hall on Thursday, October 12, 2023 at 7:00 PM.  Tickets are currently on sale for her originally announced performance on Friday, October 13.

Ticket for the added performance go on sale Friday, June 9 at 10:00 AM at Click Here, (513) 621-ARTS [2787], and the Aronoff Center Ticket Office. Group tickets for 10 or more are available by calling (513) 977-4157.

 

Recognized by The New Yorker for her “quicksilver candor,” the California native has been mining everything from her childhood to her dating escapades for an entirely new live show on the heels of her second hour-long special, Look at You, streaming now on Netflix.

As in Look at You, the only comedy special of 2022 hitting 'best of' lists across Vulture, the Los Angeles Times, and The New York Times, New York Magazine reassures audiences they're in for an exceptional live comedy experience: “Watching Tomlinson gives you the same comfort as a Swift concert or a Broadway show that's been on for years. This is a professional. This performance will be ultra produced. You do not need to be anxious.”


Taylor Tomlinson Adds Second Show to The Have It All Tour at the Aronoff Center
Recommended For You