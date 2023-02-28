THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL And More Announced For The Children's Theatre Of Cincinnati 2023-24 Season

The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati (TCT) brings an exciting 23-24 Season full of adventure, discovery, and transformation to the Taft Theatre stage.

The season will open with the yellow sponge who lives in a pineapple under the sea, THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL: youth edition in a fun-filled adventure to save Bikini Bottom! Based on the beloved book by C.S. Lewis The Lion, The Witch and The Wardrobe, NARNIA THE MUSICAL transforms the stage into a winter wonderland, bringing Christmas back to Narnia and to the Taft Stage. TCT's production of RODGERS & HAMMERSTEIN'S CINDERELLA: YOUTH EDITION will feature a BIPOC creative team, and diversity will be celebrated as your favorite characters show us "Impossible", is possible! If you loved the 1997 film version of this classic musical, you won't want to miss this enchanting production. Closing out the season is DISNEY'S FINDING NEMO JR. that is sure to delight audiences young and old, reminding us to "just keep swimming"!

THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL: Youth Edition

Public Performances: October 14 & 15, 20 - 22, 2023

Ideal for ages 4+

The stakes are higher than ever in this dynamic stage musical, as SpongeBob and all of Bikini Bottom face the total annihilation of their undersea world. Chaos erupts. Lives hang in the balance. And just when all hope seems lost, a most unexpected hero rises up and takes center stage. The power of optimism really can save the world! THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL: YOUTH EDITION is based on the beloved animated series created by Stephen Hillenburg.

Based on the series by Stephen Hillenburg. Book by Kyle Jarrow. Musical Production Conceived by Tina Landau. Original Songs by Yolanda Adams, Steven Tyler and Joe Perry of Aerosmith, Sara Bareilles, Jonathan Coulton, Alex Ebert of Edward Sharpe & the Magnetic Zeros, The Flaming Lips, Lady A, Cyndi Lauper, John Legend, Panic! At the Disco, Plain White T's, They Might Be Giants, T.I. And Songs by David Bowie, Tom Kenny & Andy Paley. Additional Lyrics by Jonathan Coulton / Additional Music by Tom Kitt. Nickelodeon, SpongeBob SquarePants, and all related titles, logos and characters are trademarks of Viacom International Inc.

NARNIA THE MUSICAL:

Public Performances: December 9 & 10, 15 - 17, 2023

Ideal for ages 4+

Based on C.S. Lewis' The Lion, The Witch and The Wardrobe. NARNIA THE MUSICAL tells of four English schoolchildren - brothers and sisters - sent away from London during World War II to stay in the manor house of their uncle - who stumble upon (and through) a wardrobe into the magical kingdom of Narnia, held in the power of the White Witch, whose evil spell has frozen the land, so that it is "always winter - and never Christmas." In this spellbound landscape, filled with creatures of myth and fable, the children face temptation and fear, but learn deep lessons of courage, unselfishness, and wisdom that help them grow in spirit and prepare them for life in our world. NARNIA THE MUSICAL wants to sing, and from the excitement of the opening number "Doors and Windows" to the poetry of "Narnia (You Can't Imagine)," to the stirring "To Make the World Right Again," your spirits will soar with all those in this enchanted land.

Book by Jules Tasca. Music by Thomas Tierney. Lyrics by Ted Drachman.

RODGERS & HAMMERSTEIN'S CINDERELLA: YOUTH EDITION:

Public Performances: February 17-18, 23-25, 2023

Ideal for ages 4+

The timeless enchantment of a magical fairy tale is reborn with the Rodgers & Hammerstein hallmarks of originality, charm, and elegance. Originally presented on television in 1957 starring Julie Andrews, Rodgers & Hammerstein's Cinderella was the most widely viewed program in the history of the medium. Its recreation in 1965 starring Lesley Ann Warren was no less successful in transporting a new generation to the miraculous kingdom of dreams-come-true, and so was a second remake in 1997, which starred Brandy as Cinderella and Whitney Houston as her Fairy Godmother. As adapted for the stage, with great warmth and more than a touch of hilarity, this enthralling fairy tale still warms the hearts of children and adults alike.

Music by Richard Rodgers. Book and Lyrics by Oscar Hammerstein II.

DISNEY'S FINDING NEMO JR.:

Public Performances: April 20 - 21, 26 - 28, 2024

Ideal for ages 4+

Explore the big blue world with this lively new stage musical based on the beloved Pixar film! DISNEY'S FINDING NEMO JR. is a 60-minute musical adaptation of the beloved 2003 Pixar movie Finding Nemo, with new music by award-winning songwriting team Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez. Marlin, an anxious and over-protective clownfish, lives in the Great Barrier Reef with his kid Nemo, who longs to explore the world beyond their anemone home. But when Nemo is captured and taken to Sydney, Marlin faces his fears and sets off on an epic adventure across the ocean. With the help of lovable characters such as optimistic Dory, laid-back sea turtle Crush, and the supportive Tank Gang, Marlin, and Nemo both overcome challenges on their journey to find each other and themselves. Featuring memorable songs such as "Just Keep Swimming," "Fish Are Friends Not Food," and "Go With the Flow," DISNEY'S FINDING NEMO JR. brings a vibrant underwater world to life on stage in a story full of family, friendship, and adventure.

Music and Lyrics by Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez. Book Adapted by Lindsay Anderson. Music and Orchestrations Adapted and Arranged by Myrna Conn. Based on the 2003 Disney / Pixar film Finding Nemo written by Andrew Stanton, Bob Peterson, David Reynolds and directed by Andrew Stanton.

Traditional subscriptions to the TCT 23-24 MainStage Season start at $43. Subscribe today at www.thechildrenstheatre.com. Single tickets will go on sale in Spring 2023.

ALS interpretation will be offered on the first Saturday at 2 PM performances of all productions. A Sensory-Friendly performance will be held on Wednesday, April 24 at 1 PM for DISNEY'S FINDING NEMO JR.