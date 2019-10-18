THE OFFICE! A MUSICAL PARODY Adds New Performance

Due to popular demand, a new performance has been added to the run of the unauthorized off-Broadway sensation The Office! A Musical Parody, coming to Aronoff Center's intimate Jarson-Kaplan Theater on Saturday, February 15 at 1:30 PM & 7:30 PM, and Sunday, February 16 at 1:30 PM & 7:30 PM (added performance).

Tickets to the added performance go on sale Monday, October 21 at 10:00 AM at www.CincinnatiArts.org, (513) 621-ARTS [2787], and the Aronoff Center Ticket Office.

It's a typical morning at Scranton's third largest paper company until, for no logical reason, a documentary crew begins filming the lives of the employees of Dunder Mifflin. Don't miss this hilarious, unauthorized parody of your favorite TV show. Mashable calls the show "the world's most elaborate inside joke, created with a whole lot of love, just for fans."

Writers Bob and Tobly McSmith are ecstatic about their third national tour (FRIENDS! The Musical Parody is currently touring North America). "The Office! A Musical Parody is on track to be our most successful New York production in ten years," says Tobly McSmith. "And The Office! A Musical Parody is now one of the most successful off-Broadway shows in history. As Michael might say, 'It's been a dream come thru.'"

For more information about the North American National Tour, visit theofficemusicalparody.com/tour.

The Office! A Musical Parody is currently running at the Jerry Orbach Theatre at 210 West 50th Street in New York City. For more information, visit the website at theofficemusicalparody.com or follow the show on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter for exclusive behind-the-scenes content.

The Office! A Musical Parody is produced by Right Angle Entertainment.

Bob and Tobly McSmith (Writers) are distinguished gentlemen who met while applying for jobs at the Dippin' Dots in the mall. They did not get the job, but went on to create the following masterpieces: FRIENDS! The Musical Parody, Bayside! The Saved by the Bell Musical, Full House! The Musical (starring Perez Hilton), Katdashians! The Musical, Showgirls! The Musical and JonBenet! Murder Mystery Theater. They are hard at work on their next musical: The Passion of the Teletubbies.

Right Angle Entertainment (Producer) specializes in the production, marketing, management, and distribution of live theatrical and concert events. RAE's proud roster includes the world premiere of The Office! A Musical Parody in New York City, Disney Dance, Sasha Velour: Smoke & Mirrors, Family Feud Live: Celebrity Edition Tour, The Price is Right LIVE!, FRIENDS! The Musical Parody North American Tour, Cat & Nat #MomTruths Tour, One Woman Sex and the City, Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer, and Elvis and Me: An Evening with Priscilla Presley, among others.





