THE LIGHT CHASERS Comes to the Know Theatre in April

The Light Chasers is the final MainStage production of the Know’s 26th season, as well as the final show of Andrew Hungerford’s decade-long tenure as Producing Artistic Director.

This emotional, life-affirming journey to the stars – and to all the life on the far side of loss – was developed by Andrew alongside Chicago theatre-maker Jess Hutchinson, and is produced in partnership with the University of Cincinnati’s College-Conservatory of Music (CCM) Department of Acting.

Leading the cast is an ensemble of young performers from the University of Cincinnati’s College-Conservatory of Music, all making their Know MainStage debuts: Gabi Adams stars as Nic, with co-stars Staylie Brunner, Nico Graves, Evan Kupersmith, Carson Mehlbauer, Cassandra Reeves, and Lilia Villaflor.

James Creque plays Nic’s space-explorer father. James’s previous Know appearances include Hearts Like Fists (2015), Hundred Days (2015), The Fisherman’s Wife (2016), Mercury (2019), All’s Faire (2021), The Twunny Fo’ (2022), and Bankers (2023).

Montez O. Jenkins-Copeland appears as Mshauri, the teacher guiding Nic and her peers. Montez was also seen at the Know in Moby Dick (2014), Girlfriend (2016), Red Bike (2019), and Theatre: A Love Story (2021).

Rounding out the cast in her Know Theatre onstage debut is Sarah Summerwell as Chris, Nic’s down-to-earth mom who’s trying to keep the family together. Sarah has previously served as vocal and dialect coach on shows including Dickless (2023), and serves on the faculty at CCM.

The Light Chasers features movement choreography by CCM faculty member L. Lucía Duque, whose previous work with the Know includes Ensemble & Movement Director for All-One! The Dr. Bronner’s Play (2023).

The Light Chasers is based on the album Light Chasers by Minnesota orchestral-indie-folk-rock band Cloud Cult, fronted by Craig Minowa. Cloud Cult eschews recording with conventional labels, instead independently releasing music via their environmentally-conscious record label Earthology Records. Hailed as one of the Top 10 Green Bands by Rolling Stone.

Jess Hutchinson joins Andrew Hungerford to co-direct The Light Chasers. Jess is a Chicago-based director, dramaturg, educator, and producer whose work has been seen across the country. She was the artistic director of Chicago's New Leaf Theatre from 2007 to 2012 and co-founded groundswell, a new play development company, in 2015; she’s also taught at DePaul University, Northern Illinois University, and North Park University.

Producing Director Andrew Hungerford had this to say, “This show is a dream project for me, one ten years in the making. It encompasses nearly everything I love about theatre: connection and music and movement and broad and deep collaboration. I’m so grateful to Craig Minowa of Cloud Cult for letting us run with his epic music, to my collaborator Jess Hutchinson, and the whole cast and production team for coming together to make an adventure to remember. We can’t wait to share it with you.”