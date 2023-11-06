TCT's NARNIA THE MUSICAL is Opening Next Month

Performances run December 9 - 18, 2023.

By: Nov. 06, 2023

POPULAR

Exclusive Photos: Get A First Look At Britney Coleman, Judy McLane, & More COMPANY on Tour Photo 1 Exclusive: Get A First Look At COMPANY on Tour
Video: GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY Cast Hits the Road Photo 2 Video: GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY Cast Hits the Road
Cast Set For the Non-Equity National Tour of THE CHER SHOW Photo 3 Cast Set For the Non-Equity National Tour of THE CHER SHOW
Celebrate WICKED's 20th Anniversary With Merch and Souvenirs in Our Theatre Shop! Photo 4 Celebrate WICKED's 20th Anniversary With Merch and Souvenirs in Our Theatre Shop!

TCT's NARNIA THE MUSICAL is Opening Next Month

The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati's 23-24 MainStage Season continues with NARNIA THE MUSICAL at the Taft Theatre December 9 - 18, 2023. Tickets are on sale now at Click Here.

Based on the beloved book by C.S. Lewis The Lion, The Witch and The Wardrobe, NARNIA THE MUSICAL comes to life on the Taft Theatre stage for the holidays. Four siblings stumble upon a wardrobe into the magical kingdom of Narnia, held in the power of the White Witch. Her evil spell has frozen the land so that it is “always winter – and never Christmas.”

Book by Jules Tasca. Music by Thomas Tierney. Lyrics by Ted Drachman. Musical Tracks Arranged, Orchestrated, and Recorded by David Christensen and Luke Holloway. Aslan and animal headdresses originally designed and built by Magda Guichard for Children's Theatre of Charlotte.

Stage Direction by Roderick Justice. Choreography by Maddie Jones. Dani Lobello, Director of Production. Scenic Concept Design by Tao Wang. Scenic Design by Nate Bertone and Josh Warner. Lighting Design by Shara Abvabi. Costume Design by Noelle Wedig-Johnston. Music Direction by Mark Femia. Technical Direction by Ben Adams and Maggie Foley. Resident Stage Manager, Jadi Davis. Jake Monaco-Lizott, Orchestration Assistant. Fight Choreography by Benjamin Adams.

Ideal for ages 4+. This production runs 65 minutes without an intermission.

Showtimes for NARNIA THE MUSICAL include:

Saturday, December 9 at 2PM (ASL interpretation will be offered at this performance.)

Saturday, December 9 at 5PM

Sunday, December 10 at 2PM

Friday, December 15 at 7PM

Saturday, December 16 at 11AM 

Saturday, December 16 at 2PM

Sunday, December 17 at 2PM

NARNIA THE MUSICAL is made possible by Dress Run Sponsor TriHealth, Production Sponsors The Summit Hotel and The Sutphin Family Foundation, and Season Sponsor The Charles H. Dater Foundation, with special thanks to Media Sponsor Local 12.  Additional funding for MainStage Ticket Subsidies is provided by PNC Foundation. The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati is supported by the tens of thousands of people who give generously to the annual ArtsWave Campaign, the region's primary source for arts funding. This project was supported in part by the Ohio Arts Council, which receives support from the State of Ohio and the National Endowment for the Arts.

The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati's Broadway-style MainStage productions, including NARNIA THE MUSICAL, are performed in the historic Taft Theatre, 5th and Sycamore Streets in Downtown Cincinnati. Tickets start at $10. Visit thechildrenstheatre.com or call the TCT Box Office at 513.569.8080 x10, Monday - Friday from 9 AM to 5 PM to purchase tickets.




RELATED STORIES - Cincinnati

1
Tickets to THE BOOK OF MORMON at the Aronoff Center Now on Sale Photo
Tickets to THE BOOK OF MORMON at the Aronoff Center Now on Sale

Back by popular demand, THE BOOK OF MORMON returns to Cincinnati as part of the Fifth Third Bank Broadway in Cincinnati 23/24 series for a limited engagement. Learn how to purchase tickets!

2
Take The Stage Campaign To Benefit Cincinnati Arts Associations Education Programs Photo
Take The Stage Campaign To Benefit Cincinnati Arts Association's Education Programs

The Cincinnati Arts Association has announced its newest fundraising campaign, TAKE THE STAGE, which allows donors to own a piece of Aronoff Center history – a section of the Procter & Gamble Hall's original stage floor, which was replaced this summer after nearly thirty years of use. 

3
Ensemble Theatre Cincinnati Presents World Premiere Musical FIONA: THE MUSICAL, November 2 Photo
Ensemble Theatre Cincinnati Presents World Premiere Musical FIONA: THE MUSICAL, November 29 – December 29

Everyone's favorite hippo makes her musical debut! Ensemble Theatre Cincinnati (ETC) is thrilled to present Fiona: The Musical, written by Cincinnati native Zina Camblin and ETC composer David Kisor.

4
Review: WRECKING BALL at Cincinnati Shakespeare Company Photo
Review: WRECKING BALL at Cincinnati Shakespeare Company

The team at Cincinnati Shakespeare Company knows how to produce a successful play from all standpoints. Whether you’re a television enthusiast, a writer, a person who has to work with others in a professional setting, or someone who has a desire to stand up for what’s right, Wrecking Ball can be appreciated by anyone.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Behind the Scenes of STRANGER THINGS: THE FIRST SHADOW Video
Behind the Scenes of STRANGER THINGS: THE FIRST SHADOW
Go Inside Halloween Tuesdays with HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD on Broadway Video
Go Inside Halloween Tuesdays with HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD on Broadway
Barbra Streisand Talks New Memoir with Gayle King on CBS Sunday Morning Video
Barbra Streisand Talks New Memoir with Gayle King on CBS Sunday Morning
View all Videos

Cincinnati SHOWS
The Rape of Lucretia in Cincinnati The Rape of Lucretia
University of Cincinnati College-Conservatory of Music (CCM) (11/16-11/19)
The Book of Mormon (Non-Equity) in Cincinnati The Book of Mormon (Non-Equity)
Aronoff Center (2/23-2/25)
The Prom in Cincinnati The Prom
Cincinnati Music Theatre (11/03-11/11)PHOTOS
The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee in Cincinnati The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee
University of Cincinnati College-Conservatory of Music (CCM) (11/08-11/12)
Duke Ellington's Nutcracker Suite in Cincinnati Duke Ellington's Nutcracker Suite
University of Cincinnati College-Conservatory of Music (CCM) (11/19-11/19)
Clue in Cincinnati Clue
Aronoff Center (5/14-5/19)
Fiona: The Musical in Cincinnati Fiona: The Musical
Ensemble Theatre Cincinnati (11/29-12/29)
Hands on a Hardbody in Cincinnati Hands on a Hardbody
Ensemble Theatre Cincinnati (6/08-6/30)
SIX (Boleyn Tour) in Cincinnati SIX (Boleyn Tour)
Aronoff Center (4/23-5/05)
NARNIA The Musical in Cincinnati NARNIA The Musical
The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati (12/09-12/18)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You