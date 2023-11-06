TCT's NARNIA THE MUSICAL is Opening Next Month

The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati's 23-24 MainStage Season continues with NARNIA THE MUSICAL at the Taft Theatre December 9 - 18, 2023. Tickets are on sale now at Click Here.

Based on the beloved book by C.S. Lewis The Lion, The Witch and The Wardrobe, NARNIA THE MUSICAL comes to life on the Taft Theatre stage for the holidays. Four siblings stumble upon a wardrobe into the magical kingdom of Narnia, held in the power of the White Witch. Her evil spell has frozen the land so that it is “always winter – and never Christmas.”

Book by Jules Tasca. Music by Thomas Tierney. Lyrics by Ted Drachman. Musical Tracks Arranged, Orchestrated, and Recorded by David Christensen and Luke Holloway. Aslan and animal headdresses originally designed and built by Magda Guichard for Children's Theatre of Charlotte.

Stage Direction by Roderick Justice. Choreography by Maddie Jones. Dani Lobello, Director of Production. Scenic Concept Design by Tao Wang. Scenic Design by Nate Bertone and Josh Warner. Lighting Design by Shara Abvabi. Costume Design by Noelle Wedig-Johnston. Music Direction by Mark Femia. Technical Direction by Ben Adams and Maggie Foley. Resident Stage Manager, Jadi Davis. Jake Monaco-Lizott, Orchestration Assistant. Fight Choreography by Benjamin Adams.

Ideal for ages 4+. This production runs 65 minutes without an intermission.

Showtimes for NARNIA THE MUSICAL include:

Saturday, December 9 at 2PM (ASL interpretation will be offered at this performance.)

Saturday, December 9 at 5PM

Sunday, December 10 at 2PM

Friday, December 15 at 7PM

Saturday, December 16 at 11AM

Saturday, December 16 at 2PM

Sunday, December 17 at 2PM

NARNIA THE MUSICAL is made possible by Dress Run Sponsor TriHealth, Production Sponsors The Summit Hotel and The Sutphin Family Foundation, and Season Sponsor The Charles H. Dater Foundation, with special thanks to Media Sponsor Local 12. Additional funding for MainStage Ticket Subsidies is provided by PNC Foundation. The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati is supported by the tens of thousands of people who give generously to the annual ArtsWave Campaign, the region's primary source for arts funding. This project was supported in part by the Ohio Arts Council, which receives support from the State of Ohio and the National Endowment for the Arts.

The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati's Broadway-style MainStage productions, including NARNIA THE MUSICAL, are performed in the historic Taft Theatre, 5th and Sycamore Streets in Downtown Cincinnati. Tickets start at $10. Visit thechildrenstheatre.com or call the TCT Box Office at 513.569.8080 x10, Monday - Friday from 9 AM to 5 PM to purchase tickets.