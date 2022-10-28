Shaker Theatre Arts Presents FOOLS
Performances run November 17, 18, and 19 @ 7 pm.
Shaker Theatre Arts Department presents Fools by Neil Simon, playing November 17, 18, and 19 @ 7 pm, in the Large Auditorium at 15911 Aldersyde Drive, Shaker Heights, OH 44120.
This year, a company of over 30 students and adults has come together to bring this witty and relevant comedy to life. Directed by SHHS tech director Chuck Tisdale, this co-curricular production engages students enrolled in multiple areas of the Shaker Heights High School Theatre Arts Department. Students have the opportunity to get involved in performance, management, design and construction of this show and the rest of performance season. The adult team also includes Scott Sumerak (Producer), Marina Wasserman (House Manager), and Laurie Brem (Box Office).
Tickets are $10 for adults, $5 for students and senior adults and are on sale now at www.shakertheatre.ludus.com, and will be available at the door on performance days.
Please note if you are a Patron at the Associate level, your two complimentary tickets can only be redeemed by calling the Theatre Arts Department office at 216-295-6357 and leaving a voicemail.
