Shaker Theatre Arts Presents BARNUM This Month

The Shaker Theatre Arts and Music Departments will present Barnum, playing March 17, 18, and 19 @ 7 pm, in the Large Auditorium at 15911 Aldersyde Drive, Shaker Heights, OH 44120.



This year, a company of over 50 students and adults have come together to bring this colorful, fantastical, and lively Cy Coleman musical to life. Directed and choreographed by the SHHS Department Chair, Scott J. Sumerak, this co-curricular production engages students enrolled in multiple areas of the Shaker Heights High School Theatre Arts Department. Students have the opportunity to get involved in every aspect of the performance including management, design, and construction throughout the entire performance season. The company had the opportunity to develop new performance skills with circus consultant Danielle Tilk from Wizbang Circus. The adult team also includes Chuck Tisdale (Technical Director) and Vanessa Cook (Costume Designer).



Tickets are $10 for adults, $5 for students and senior adults and are on sale now at www.shakertheatre.ludus.com.