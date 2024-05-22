Cincinnati Opera Launches 'Come Together, Cincy / Get Paul To Music Hall'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Cincinnati Opera is kicking off a community-wide campaign around the Opera's upcoming world stage premiere of Paul McCartney's Liverpool Oratorio.

The summer-long initiative—“Come Together, Cincy! Get Paul to Music Hall!”—highlights why Sir Paul said “Yes!” to Cincinnati Opera and Cincinnati and why he should say “Yes!” to the community's invitation to celebrate his world stage premiere here this July.

Cincinnati Opera brings McCartney's hit classical piece, Liverpool Oratorio, a musical tribute to his hometown co-written with celebrated composer Carl Davis, to the opera stage for the first time July 18–27 at Music Hall. McCartney endorsed this new production in a letter to the company, saying, “I am writing to express my wholehearted support for this project. I believe that the Cincinnati Opera is uniquely positioned to bring this work to life in a new way, and I have no doubt that your production will be an inspiring experience for all who see it.”

So, will he come?

Organizations across Greater Cincinnati are partnering in a region-wide, collaborative effort to show him why he should.

Throughout the summer, opera and McCartney will be everywhere—from Metro buses, CVG airport, and Reds and FC Cincinnati games, to Washington Park, Fountain Square, the Cincinnati Chamber Orchestra, Kentucky Symphony Orchestra, and Hard Rock Casino. It all kicks off this weekend with one of the Cincinnati USA Regional Chamber's biggest festivals, Taste of Cincinnati.

Partners have developed exciting events and activities for every level of McCartney, Beatles, or opera fan to join in the celebration and to shine a bright spotlight on all that makes the region so special. Visit GetPaulToMusicHall.org to learn about the participating partners and view a full calendar of “Come Together, Cincy! Get Paul to Music Hall!” events. The calendar will be updated weekly.

Residents of the Tristate are also invited to get in on the act by recording a video tribute to Sir Paul and posting it on social media using the hashtag #GetPaulToMusicHall. Tagged videos will be amplified by Cincinnati Opera and “Come Together, Cincy!” partners and shared with McCartney's team.

“We're looking forward to launching the ‘Come Together, Cincy!' campaign this weekend at Taste of Cincinnati, courtesy of our partners at the Cincinnati USA Regional Chamber. Attendees can stop by the Opera booth and record their video tribute to Sir Paul by sharing a favorite memory or singing a snippet of a McCartney tune,” said Chris Milligan, The Harry Fath General Director & CEO of Cincinnati Opera. “Our region has so much to offer when it comes to unique attractions and experiences, and we're tremendously grateful to Mayor Pureval, Vice Mayor Kearney, and our partners for embracing this moment with such an enthusiastic and collaborative spirit. Let's get Paul to Music Hall!”

Tickets are still available to Cincinnati Opera's production of Paul McCartney's Liverpool Oratorio at Music Hall this July and the official opening night after-party, “To Sir, With Love.” Due to popular demand, Cincinnati Opera will offer an additional performance of Paul McCartney's Liverpool Oratorio during its July run. Tickets and information are available at cincinnatiopera.org.

