Seven Schools Invited To Perform On Main Stage At International Thespian Festival

Seven schools have been invited to perform on the main stage at the nation's leading high school theatre festival. The invitations are based on productions that were adjudicated last fall; four more will be invited this spring. (Complete list of schools and shows to-date follows.)

The International Thespian Festival, (ITF) produced by the Educational Theatre Association (EdTA), celebrates student achievement in the performing arts. It's expected that more than 5,000 high school drama students and their teachers will come together for a weeklong immersion in workshops; interaction with colleges, industry leaders, and Broadway professionals; and opportunities to be inspired by the best high school theatre in the nation.

The 57th event this year takes place June 22-27 at a larger venue on the campus of Indiana University in Bloomington. The site offers more performance stages with larger seating capacity than have been previously available.

The highly coveted invitation signals achievement of superior work in theatre according to EdTA's Director of Events Nancy Brown. "It is a real honor," she explains, "because we send screening teams out all across the U.S. and Canada during the school year and only 11 schools will be selected to present their shows on the main stage. These Thespian troupes have earned a slot among those honored few."

Included among the troupe directors whose students are being featured is Corey Mitchell of Northwest School of the Arts in Charlotte, North Carolina. Director of Thespian Troupe 5634, Mitchell was the first recipient of the Tony Award for Excellence in Theatre Education in 2015.

9 to 5

Director: Shawn Hann

Denver School of the Arts, Troupe 5869

Denver, Colorado

MY FAIR LADY

Director: Amy Miller

New Albany High School, Troupe 4501

New Albany, Indiana

THE SPITFIRE GRILL

Director: Elizabeth Lambert

Troupe Director: Denise Tooch

Marcus High School, Troupe 4268

Flower Mound, Texas

THE THEORY OF RELATIVITY

Director: Tim Broeker

Urbana High School, Troupe 161

Urbana, Illinois

QUILTERS

Director: Karen Rymar

Troupe Director: Donald Amerson

Orange County School of the Arts, Troupe 6826

Santa Ana, California

GUYS AND DOLLS

Director: Robbie Steiner

Floyd Central High School, Troupe 1794

Floyds Knobs, Indiana

A CHORUS LINE

Director: Corey Mitchell

Northwest School of the Arts, Troupe 5634

Charlotte, North Carolina





