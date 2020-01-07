Seven Schools Invited To Perform On Main Stage At International Thespian Festival
Seven schools have been invited to perform on the main stage at the nation's leading high school theatre festival. The invitations are based on productions that were adjudicated last fall; four more will be invited this spring. (Complete list of schools and shows to-date follows.)
The International Thespian Festival, (ITF) produced by the Educational Theatre Association (EdTA), celebrates student achievement in the performing arts. It's expected that more than 5,000 high school drama students and their teachers will come together for a weeklong immersion in workshops; interaction with colleges, industry leaders, and Broadway professionals; and opportunities to be inspired by the best high school theatre in the nation.
The 57th event this year takes place June 22-27 at a larger venue on the campus of Indiana University in Bloomington. The site offers more performance stages with larger seating capacity than have been previously available.
The highly coveted invitation signals achievement of superior work in theatre according to EdTA's Director of Events Nancy Brown. "It is a real honor," she explains, "because we send screening teams out all across the U.S. and Canada during the school year and only 11 schools will be selected to present their shows on the main stage. These Thespian troupes have earned a slot among those honored few."
Included among the troupe directors whose students are being featured is Corey Mitchell of Northwest School of the Arts in Charlotte, North Carolina. Director of Thespian Troupe 5634, Mitchell was the first recipient of the Tony Award for Excellence in Theatre Education in 2015.
9 to 5
Director: Shawn Hann
Denver School of the Arts, Troupe 5869
Denver, Colorado
MY FAIR LADY
Director: Amy Miller
New Albany High School, Troupe 4501
New Albany, Indiana
THE SPITFIRE GRILL
Director: Elizabeth Lambert
Troupe Director: Denise Tooch
Marcus High School, Troupe 4268
Flower Mound, Texas
THE THEORY OF RELATIVITY
Director: Tim Broeker
Urbana High School, Troupe 161
Urbana, Illinois
QUILTERS
Director: Karen Rymar
Troupe Director: Donald Amerson
Orange County School of the Arts, Troupe 6826
Santa Ana, California
GUYS AND DOLLS
Director: Robbie Steiner
Floyd Central High School, Troupe 1794
Floyds Knobs, Indiana
A CHORUS LINE
Director: Corey Mitchell
Northwest School of the Arts, Troupe 5634
Charlotte, North Carolina