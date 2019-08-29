Seth Rudetsky Comes To Ensemble Theatre

Ensemble Theatre Cincinnati presents a one-night only experience with sensational Broadway host Seth Rudetsky - he will be leading a masterclass with 10 local artists with opportunity to view the class as an audience member, followed by 2 performances of his one-man show Deconstructing Broadway.

Deconstructing Broadway, which is described as a combination of "The Tony Awards" and "The Daily Show" is a 90-minute tour-de-force featuring Rudetsky's trademark "deconstructions," in which he uses his amazing audio collection to breakdown brilliant performances from beloved Broadway divas (Patti LuPone, Betty Buckley, Ben Platt) as well as showcase mind-boggling recordings like The Osmonds singing a medley from Fiddler On The Roof. Seriously. Seth does an entire section on Barbra Streisand, who actually came to the show in Los Angeles...and loved it! This award-winning show recently played to a sold-out crowd in London where it received 5-star reviews and was called "blindingly brilliant," "fantastic," "hysterical," a "must-see," and "nothing short of brilliant."

Seth is the afternoon host on Sirius/XM Satellite Radio's On Broadway as well as the host of SETH SPEAKS on Sirius/XM Stars. He spent many years on Broadway as a pianist and conductor for shows such as Ragtime, Grease, Les Misérables, and Phantom of the Opera as well as two years as a comedy writer on The Rosie O'Donnell Show (three Emmy nominations). He wrote the opening number for the 1998 and 2000 Tony Awards and produced/conducted concerts on Broadway benefitting The Actors Fund including Dreamgirls with Audra McDonald, Chess with Josh Groban, and Hair with Jennifer Hudson (Grammy nomination).

He is now the afternoon deejay on the Sirius/XM Broadway Channel as well as the host of the talk show Seth Speaks. He's performed his show, Deconstructing Broadway in London, Boston (Irne award), and L.A. (with Barbra Streisand in the audience!). He co-wrote and co-starred in Disaster! (NY Times Critic's Pick) on Broadway which was licensed by Music Theater International. He's written Seth's Broadway Diary Volume 1, 2, and 3 (Dress Circle publishing) and has also authored two young adult novels, My Awesome/Awful Popularity Plan and The Rise and Fall of a Theater Geek (Random House).

He and his husband produced the "What the World Needs Now is Love" recording with Broadway Records featuring amazing performers such as Idina Menzel, Audra MacDonald, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Carole King, and so many more to help the victims and families of the Orlando shooting. The song went to number one on iTunes and the money is now being split between Orlando and The Trevor Project, a suicide hotline for teenagers. Starting in 2017, he produced a monthly Concert for America across the country, raising money for NAACP, Sierra Club, National Immigration Law Center, Southern Poverty Law Center, and National Coalition Against Domestic Violence. The concerts starred celebrities such as Barry Manilow, Vanessa Williams, Chita Rivera, Andy Cohen, Tina Fey, and more.

The masterclass will begin at 1:00 pm and the performances of Deconstructing Broadway will begin at 7:00 pm and 9:00 pm. More information is available online at www.ensemblecincinnati.org.

Tickets to Deconstructing Broadway are $75 for the general public; current ETC subscribers receive a $10 discount. Tickets to observe masterclass are $10.





Related Articles Shows View More Cincinnati Stories

More Hot Stories For You