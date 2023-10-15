Review: THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL: YOUTH EDITION at The Children's Theatre Of Cincinnati

Now on stage at the Taft Theatre, this production runs through October 22nd.

By: Oct. 15, 2023

When The SpongeBob Musical was first produced in 2016, many were wondering ahead of time how it could be pulled off. It featured a wide array of modern composers each contributing an original song, a newcomer in the titular role, and a wild plot line. However, shortly after its premiere, it gained a lot of fans due to its creativity, talent, and unique elements. In the years since its Broadway production, it has become a popular choice for young audiences. That being said, despite its child-friendly story and background, it is also an incredibly ambitious show. Luckily, The Children’s Theatre of Cincinnati’s production of The SpongeBob Musical: Youth Edition makes a splash using its vast resources to create striking visuals and cast performers who made the zany roles their own in the best way.

It should be noted that The Children’s Theatre is the gateway for countless kids experiencing their first live show. This creates high expectations to represent not only their show, but theatre itself to new audiences who may not be familiar with the form. After a welcoming and informative speech, the play begins. From the very beginning, it is recognized that this production pulls out all the stops. Cincinnati audiences may recognize a familiar voice through the speakers, as Reds player Joey Votto was cast as the French Narrator. Then the famous and incredibly designed pineapple appears on stage, revealing the central character of SpongeBob SquarePants. Over the course of the opening song we are introduced to the rest of the Bikini Bottom citizens going about their day, and soon afterwards we are catalyzed into the dangerous plot of the show. 

The original version of The SpongeBob Musical is a traditional two act musical, but this youth edition is trimmed down to a 68 minute one act performance. This leaves little room for pause, but this team knows how to make the most of every single second. The Children’s Theatre is well known for their stunning design, and this show was a great opportunity to show that off. For the background they used a classic layered stage look to reflect what one would see in the television show, and props were supplemented throughout to highlight every situation. The jellyfish field was jaw-droppingly beautiful, the mountain leading up to the volcano was meticulously detailed, and the cartoon aspects were worked in well. The costumes were also amazing, making even the briefest appearances by them to create a strong effect.

The SpongeBob Musical also has a ridiculously talented and professional cast, using their range, ability, and energy to bring these cartoon characters to life in a new way. It’s difficult to highlight anyone in particular because they all exceeded in their roles. By learning a wide array of musical styles from showtunes to hip hop to gospel to pop, performing quick and complex choreography, and speaking in a variety of unique voices, they use their talents in a rare way to convey powerful and engaging performances. Best of all, they are cohesive as a team, blending together as a true community while standing out as their own characters. The ensemble is highly adaptable switching into different roles and keeping up, while the central cast takes a demanding toll holding the show together and making important moments count, all while making sure the timing and delivery stays intact to create the most effect.

For audiences both younger and older, The SpongeBob Musical: Youth Edition is not to be missed. Performances run through October 22nd, 2023 at the Taft Theatre in Cincinnati, Ohio. Tickets start at only $10 and can be purchased at thechildrenstheatre.com or through the link below.

Photo Credit: Mikki Schaffner.




