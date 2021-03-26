Radio Know Presents A REPORT OF GUNFIRE

Radio Know, the audio-drama brand of the Know Theatre of Cincinnati, will present A Report of Gunfire, by David J. Loehr, available for download beginning March 24. The production is directed by Zach Robinson, and stars James Creque (last heard on Radio Know as the titular demon in our Christmas fantasy epic Krampus Claus) as the Journalist. This wartime-political drama received its world premiere at the Capital Fringe in Washington, D.C., before being adapted by the playwright for a Radio Know production.

A Report of Gunfire joins ten other audio dramas currently available in the Radio Know audio drama collection, which began as part of the Know's pandemic-era initiative to keep creating bold, unexpected art featuring local artists. Each audio drama is available as a download for $5; Radio Know also offers a Listeners' Club subscription service that provides early access to each monthly release.

A Report of Gunfire is available to download from www.knowtheatre.com.

AT A GLANCE

Production: A Report of Gunfire, by David J. Loehr

Dates: Beginning March 24, 2021, and available indefinitely.

Where: Online, hosted from the Know Theatre of Cincinnati.

Tickets: Available at knowtheatre.com as a $5 download.