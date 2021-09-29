REMEMBERING JAMES - THE LIFE AND MUSIC OF JAMES BROWN is Coming to the Aronoff Center Starring Dedrick Weathersby

Weathersby Productions and SuperBad Theater Company are concluding their 2021 Tour Season, in Cincinnati, Ohio at The Aronoff Center for the Arts. The new musical REMEMBERING JAMES- The Life and Music of James Brown will perform October 9th, One Show Only.

Based on the life and music of James from the years of 1951, starting out in the beginning of his career to 1968 when the nation was stunned by Dr. Martin Luther King Jr's assassination.

Starting out as a gospel singer a part of a local choir to bravely stepping on a stage in a club, soon being recognized and signed by Federal Records in Cincinnati, OH under the ownership of Syd Nathan.

Remembering James- The Life and Music of James Brown Features songs such as "Night Train," "I Feel Good," and "This is a Man's Man's World ,". Over the years, James Brown's Story has been told through many documentaries and was adapted into the 2014 motion picture "GET ON UP" starring The Late Incomparable Chadwick Boseman. Now Dedrick Weathersby performs the stage version ONLY between the years of 1951-1968. Weathersby stated "This is very much intentional and written in such a way to hyper focus on Historical events paired with Mr. Brown's timeless music".

REMEMBERING JAMES takes you behind the scenes of the music that many grew up on and still singing or playing today. The New Musical is uniquely narrated through the eyes of longtime friend, Bobby Byrd who remembers and takes the audience through 17 years of Mr. Brown's Career. The rise of James Brown is incredibly compelling, while also showing the isolation between national matters and the music industry" said Producer and Creator Dedrick Weathersby. "And I'm very thankful to have William "Will Roc" Griffin, who's been with me since the development of this show. William, a former member of Herbie Hancock tour band; takes on the complex musical direction and acting role of Pee Wee Ellis in this fast paced theatrical presentation. His brilliant arrangements of all the classic songs, really allows the connection with audiences and those who have seen Mr. Brown live."

Originally Directed by Gary Ferguson , ``REMEMBERING JAMES will feature musical direction by William Griffin "Will Roc". The cast will be led by Dedrick Weathersby as James Brown, E'Tian Larue as Bobby Byrd, and NaTusha Howard as Velma Warren Brown

The Band consists of Will Roc on Keyboard, Oliver Aden on Drums, Mark Marsh on Bass, George Pfiefer on Guitar, Garry Jones on Tenor Saxophone, and Benjamin Ball on Alto Saxophone.

Dancers/Performers Consists of Jordan Burns as (Famous Flame), Abran Davis as (Famous Flame), Sheryl Lucky (SuperBad Girl) and Du'Sharme Davis (SuperBad Girl).

Performances of REMEMBERING JAMES performs One Show only on Oct 9th, Saturday. Saturday evening at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $42.75 L/R Orchestra, $52.75 Orchestra and $32.75 for Balcony 1 and $27.75 for Balcony 2. SENIOR RATES are available.

Tickets can be purchased through The Aronoff Center Box Office, open Monday-Friday from 10 A.M. until 5 P.M., by phone at (513) 621-2787

or online at https://www.cincinnatiarts.org/events/detail/remembering-james

Patrons seeking group tickets should call to make arrangements- ticketing@cincinnatiarts.org