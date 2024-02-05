Pones & Cincinnati State Premiere Groundbreaking Presentation Highlighting The Power Of The Deaf Community

Pones & Cincinnati State premiere groundbreaking presentation highlighting the power of the deaf community in times of unrest.

By: Feb. 05, 2024

POPULAR

THE WIZ Will Launch a Second Tour Leg in 2025 Photo 1 THE WIZ Will Launch a Second Tour Leg in 2025
Photos/Video: First Look At The New PETER PAN National Tour! Photo 2 Photos/Video: First Look At The New PETER PAN National Tour!
Review: HELLO, DOLLY! at The Carnegie Photo 3 Review: HELLO, DOLLY! at The Carnegie
SHUCKED Composer Brandy Clark Confirms Spring Headline Tour Photo 4 SHUCKED Composer Brandy Clark Confirms Spring Headline Tour

A new presentation by local dance company Pones will bring to life an award winning collection of poems by combining spoken word, dance, and “shadow interpretation,”  an innovative form of delivering sign language where interpreters are part of the action on  stage.  

The performance, titled Deaf Republic, presents a collection of poems with the same name that  has won numerous national awards, written by Ilya Kaminsky. The poems describe the military  occupation of the fictional village of Vasenka, where villagers use Deafness and a novel sign  language to subvert the military authorities. 

Performances will be held on Cincinnati State's Clifton Campus (ATLC 211 Auditorium) on  Thursday, February 22 at 7:30 p.m., Friday, February 23 at 7:30p.m., and Saturday, February 24  at 2:00 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Cincinnati State is easily accessible via Cincinnati Metro bus service,  and on campus parking is $5 per vehicle. 

Thanks to the generosity of our sponsors, tickets for Deaf Republic are free of charge, but space  is limited, so reservations are required. They can be made online at Click Here

The presentation is suitable for ages high school and up. It contains adult language and  situations, including references to sex and sex work, warfare, military occupation, violence,  and death. 

Deaf Republic shows that Deafness is a source of strength, a long-held tenet of Deaf Culture.  This visual presentation will demonstrate that strength to all audience members, Deaf and  hearing alike. 

Deaf Republic will combine the expertise of renowned director Gina Kleesattel, who has  incorporated shadow interpretation into her work for over 10 years, and Pones, which has  been developing novel productions and collaborative works since 2008. 

American Sign Language (ASL) is a highly physical language, lending itself well to dance, and  this innovative presentation will combine dance, shadow interpretation with ASL, and  Kaminsky's poetry.  

Shadow interpretation moves beyond accessibility and into a new artistic space. Traditional  interpreted performances force the Deaf audience to choose between the action and visual  dynamics of the performance on stage in front of them and what the characters are saying as  translated by interpreters who are often at the side of the stage. In shadow interpretation,  interpreters are on stage, in costume, and integrated seamlessly with the cast to deliver  dialogue next to the speaking character so that action and speech are connected. Shadow  interpreters are complementary cast members who allow audience members to enjoy a truly  accessible show.  

Featuring Cincinnati actors Eileen Earnest, Ian Timothy Forsgren, Dominique Owen, Torie  Pate Perdue, Joysoline Smith, Liz Smith, and Dylan Van Camp, dancers Courtney Duncan,  Haley Haskin, Jillian Kreimer, Ashley O. Morton, Noah Warner, and John Woll, and certified  interpreters Kristen Bowen, Emma Kist, Gail Maue, Richard Miller, and Angie Walker, we are  thrilled to bring one of the first ASL Shadow Interpreted works to our region. 

Production team: Gina Kleesattel (Director), Kim Popa (Producer/Choreographer), Ruby  Downie (Director of Artistic Sign Language), Jensen Riley & Sarah Spurling (Choreographers),  Douglas Borntrager (Scenic, Lighting, and Sound Designer), Maria Fernanda Ortiz (Costume  Designer), Chuck Kleesattel (Composer), Josh Neumeyer (Stage Manager), and Jared O'Roark  (Assistant Stage Manager). 

The Interpreter Training Program at Cincinnati State is a stepping stone toward competency  in the field of sign language interpreting, including extensive coursework in American Sign  Language (ASL) and Deaf Studies. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics,  employment of all types of interpreters is projected to grow by 4% through 2032 (as fast as  the average for all professions), and demand for ASL interpreters is expected to grow rapidly  as well. 




RELATED STORIES - Cincinnati

1
Review: HELLO, DOLLY! at The Carnegie Photo
Review: HELLO, DOLLY! at The Carnegie

With the combination of great direction by Joe Bertucci and an excellent execution by the rest of the team, The Carnegie’s production of Hello, Dolly! is a fantastic example of how a Golden Age musical should be presented through a local company.

2
Nine Schools Selected to Perform on High Schools Biggest Stage at the 2024 International T Photo
Nine Schools Selected to Perform on High School's Biggest Stage at the 2024 International Thespian Festival

Nine schools have been selected to perform on the main stage at the 2024 International Thespian Festival (ITF): the annual teen theatre event that represents high school theatre’s biggest stage, held June 23-28 at Indiana University in Bloomington and produced by the Educational Theatre Association (EdTA).

3
Ensemble Theatre Presents August Wilsons HOW I LEARNED WHAT I LEARNED Photo
Ensemble Theatre Presents August Wilson's HOW I LEARNED WHAT I LEARNED

Ensemble Theatre Cincinnati (ETC) kicks off the new year with the regional premiere drama August Wilson's How I Learned What I Learned, co-conceived by Todd Kreidler.

4
CreativeOhio Brings On Four New Board Members Photo
CreativeOhio Brings On Four New Board Members

 In December, the CreativeOhio Board of Directors voted to add four new board members to its 25-person board.

More Hot Stories For You

Nine Schools Selected to Perform on High School's Biggest Stage at the 2024 International Thespian FestivalNine Schools Selected to Perform on High School's Biggest Stage at the 2024 International Thespian Festival
Ensemble Theatre Presents August Wilson's HOW I LEARNED WHAT I LEARNEDEnsemble Theatre Presents August Wilson's HOW I LEARNED WHAT I LEARNED
CreativeOhio Brings On Four New Board MembersCreativeOhio Brings On Four New Board Members
MEN ARE FROM MARS - WOMEN ARE FROM VENUS LIVE! Comes to the Aronoff Center in AprilMEN ARE FROM MARS - WOMEN ARE FROM VENUS LIVE! Comes to the Aronoff Center in April

Videos

Photos & First Look at AFTER MIDNIGHT at Paper Mill Playhouse Video
Photos & First Look at AFTER MIDNIGHT at Paper Mill Playhouse
Character Breakdown: DOUBT Cast Unpacks Their Roles Video
Character Breakdown: DOUBT Cast Unpacks Their Roles
Watch Chip Zien Perform Rabbi's Final Monologue from HARMONY: A NEW MUSICAL, Closing Today Video
Watch Chip Zien Perform Rabbi's Final Monologue from HARMONY: A NEW MUSICAL, Closing Today
View all Videos

Cincinnati SHOWS
Rain: A Tribute to the Beatles (Non-Equity) in Cincinnati Rain: A Tribute to the Beatles (Non-Equity)
Aronoff Center (4/20-4/20)
CCM Dance: Student Choreographers' Showcase in Cincinnati CCM Dance: Student Choreographers' Showcase
CCM Cohen Family Studio Theater (2/29-3/02)
CCM Winds: Let's Dance! in Cincinnati CCM Winds: Let's Dance!
CCM Corbett Auditorium (3/06-3/06)
CCM Winds: Prism in Cincinnati CCM Winds: Prism
CCM Corbett Auditorium (3/24-3/24)
SIX (Boleyn Tour) in Cincinnati SIX (Boleyn Tour)
Aronoff Center (4/23-5/05)
CCM Prep: Spring Youth Ballet in Cincinnati CCM Prep: Spring Youth Ballet
CCM Patricia Corbett Theater (4/26-4/27)
& Juliet in Cincinnati & Juliet
Aronoff Center (4/08-4/20)
CCM Musical Theatre Senior Showcase in Cincinnati CCM Musical Theatre Senior Showcase
CCM Patricia Corbett Theater (3/08-3/09)
CCM Jazz: Jazz Lab Band in Cincinnati CCM Jazz: Jazz Lab Band
CCM Patricia Corbett Theater (4/02-4/02)
The Match Game in Cincinnati The Match Game
Ensemble Theatre Cincinnati (4/13-5/05)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You