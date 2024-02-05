Pones & Cincinnati State Premiere Groundbreaking Presentation Highlighting The Power Of The Deaf Community

A new presentation by local dance company Pones will bring to life an award winning collection of poems by combining spoken word, dance, and “shadow interpretation,” an innovative form of delivering sign language where interpreters are part of the action on stage.

The performance, titled Deaf Republic, presents a collection of poems with the same name that has won numerous national awards, written by Ilya Kaminsky. The poems describe the military occupation of the fictional village of Vasenka, where villagers use Deafness and a novel sign language to subvert the military authorities.

Performances will be held on Cincinnati State's Clifton Campus (ATLC 211 Auditorium) on Thursday, February 22 at 7:30 p.m., Friday, February 23 at 7:30p.m., and Saturday, February 24 at 2:00 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Cincinnati State is easily accessible via Cincinnati Metro bus service, and on campus parking is $5 per vehicle.

Thanks to the generosity of our sponsors, tickets for Deaf Republic are free of charge, but space is limited, so reservations are required. They can be made online at Click Here.

The presentation is suitable for ages high school and up. It contains adult language and situations, including references to sex and sex work, warfare, military occupation, violence, and death.

Deaf Republic shows that Deafness is a source of strength, a long-held tenet of Deaf Culture. This visual presentation will demonstrate that strength to all audience members, Deaf and hearing alike.

Deaf Republic will combine the expertise of renowned director Gina Kleesattel, who has incorporated shadow interpretation into her work for over 10 years, and Pones, which has been developing novel productions and collaborative works since 2008.

American Sign Language (ASL) is a highly physical language, lending itself well to dance, and this innovative presentation will combine dance, shadow interpretation with ASL, and Kaminsky's poetry.

Shadow interpretation moves beyond accessibility and into a new artistic space. Traditional interpreted performances force the Deaf audience to choose between the action and visual dynamics of the performance on stage in front of them and what the characters are saying as translated by interpreters who are often at the side of the stage. In shadow interpretation, interpreters are on stage, in costume, and integrated seamlessly with the cast to deliver dialogue next to the speaking character so that action and speech are connected. Shadow interpreters are complementary cast members who allow audience members to enjoy a truly accessible show.

Featuring Cincinnati actors Eileen Earnest, Ian Timothy Forsgren, Dominique Owen, Torie Pate Perdue, Joysoline Smith, Liz Smith, and Dylan Van Camp, dancers Courtney Duncan, Haley Haskin, Jillian Kreimer, Ashley O. Morton, Noah Warner, and John Woll, and certified interpreters Kristen Bowen, Emma Kist, Gail Maue, Richard Miller, and Angie Walker, we are thrilled to bring one of the first ASL Shadow Interpreted works to our region.

Production team: Gina Kleesattel (Director), Kim Popa (Producer/Choreographer), Ruby Downie (Director of Artistic Sign Language), Jensen Riley & Sarah Spurling (Choreographers), Douglas Borntrager (Scenic, Lighting, and Sound Designer), Maria Fernanda Ortiz (Costume Designer), Chuck Kleesattel (Composer), Josh Neumeyer (Stage Manager), and Jared O'Roark (Assistant Stage Manager).

The Interpreter Training Program at Cincinnati State is a stepping stone toward competency in the field of sign language interpreting, including extensive coursework in American Sign Language (ASL) and Deaf Studies. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, employment of all types of interpreters is projected to grow by 4% through 2032 (as fast as the average for all professions), and demand for ASL interpreters is expected to grow rapidly as well.