Photos: First Look at A CHORUS LINE at Cincinnati Playhouse in the Park

The cast features Shiloh Goodin, Drew Lachey and more.

Mar. 16, 2023  

Cincinnati Playhouse in the Park will be a singular sensation this spring with the opening of Moe and Jack's Place - The Rouse Theatre and an all-new production of A Chorus Line. The show officially opens on Thursday, March 16, 2023.

The Rouse Theatre is the centerpiece of a $50 million Mainstage Theatre Complex, and the only new theatre purpose-built from the ground up and opening in the US in 2023. The state-of-the-art facility enhances the Playhouse's artistic capabilities and ushers in a new theatrical era for the region.

This new production of the Tony Award- and Pulitzer Prize-winning A Chorus Line features choreography by Alex Sanchez (Paradise Square on Broadway) who won the SDC Joe A. Calloway Award for "best choreography" and was recognized as one of Dance Magazine's "25 to watch." The musical features a cast of young New York City dancers led by Shiloh Goodin (Paradise Square) as Cassie and Cincinnati-native Drew Lachey (from the band 98 Degrees, "Dancing with the Stars") as Zach. Also featured are Courtney Arango as Diana Morales and Diego Guevara as Paul. Set Designer Tim Mackabee, who designed The Elephant Man on Broadway, has envisioned a stage that transforms from a rehearsal/audition studio into a more traditional theatre stage as the story unfolds.

The cast of A Chorus Line is Rei Akazawa-Smith (Lois Dilettante), Courtney Arango (Diana Morales), Evan Autio (Larry), Maria Briggs (Maggie Winslow), Claire Camp (Judy), Erin Chupinsky (Sheila Bryant), Maurice Dawkins (Mike Costa), Nicolas De La Vega (Butch Barton), Jonathan Duvelson (Richie Walters), Derek Ege (Mark Anthony), Joseph Fierberg (Gregory Gardener), Shiloh Goodin (Cassie Ferguson), Francesca Granell (Bebe Benzenheimer), Diego Guevara (Paul San Marco), Musa Hitomi (Connie Wong), Cameron Holzman (Don Kerr), Jalen Michael Jones (Frank), Drew Lachey (Zach), Taylor Lane (Tricia), Jacob Major (Al Deluca), Zoë Maloney (Vicki Vickers), Matthew Marvin (Roy), Alexa Racioppi (Val Clark), Matthew Ranaudo (Bobby Mills), Antonia Raye (Kristine Urich), Sammy Schechter(Tom Tucker). Understudies are Jenna Bienvenue, Haley Haskin, and Christopher Wells.

Photo credit: Mikki Schaffner

The cast

Alexa Racioppi and the cast

Shiloh Goodin

The cast

Courtney Arango and Joseph Fierberg

Erin Chupinsky, Maria Briggs, Francesca Granell and the cast

Musa Hitomi, Joseph Fierberg, Shiloh Goodin, Erin Chupinksy, Matthew Ranaudo, Francesca Granell, and Claire Camp

The cast

Antonia Raye and the cast

Diego Guevara and Jacob Major

Shiloh Goodin

The cast


