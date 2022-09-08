Photos: First Look At IT'S NOT A TRIP IT'S A JOURNEY at the Know Theatre

Get your first look at the characters of Know Theatre's National New Play Network Rolling World Premiere of it's not a trip it's a journey, by Charly Evon Simpson, courtesy of theatrical-photography luminary Mikki Schaffner.

Like the show, these photos are celebrations of Black femininity, friendship, and joy, and offer audiences an enticing peek into the surprising emotional dynamics of the show.

Get in the car - we're about to change our lives. Four best friends strike out on a cross-country road trip that tests their friendships and strengthens their bonds as they explore their own ways of being Black, femme, and American.

it's not a trip it's a journey invites you to tag along as our protagonists discover who the open road is really for, who's been left out of the American Dream, and what that means for their own futures.

Check out these great shots of the cast, attached, and then join us for an unforgettable ride. it's not a trip it's a journey runs September 23 - October 9, live at the Know, and livestreaming on select dates to your home.

Tickets are available on our website, knowtheatre.com, or by calling our box office at 513-300-5669.