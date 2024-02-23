Photos: First Look At ELEPHANT AND PIGGIE'S 'WE ARE IN A PLAY!' At First Stage

First Stage has released first look photos of the return of ELEPHANT & PIGGIE’S “WE ARE IN PLAY!”, a rollicking musical adventure written by Mo Willems and based on his award-winning Elephant & Piggie children’s books.

The play will be directed and choreographed by First Stage Associate Artistic Director Michelle LoRicco, with music by Deborah Wicks La Puma and music direction by Jonathon Gideon. The production was a First Stage hit during the 2019/20 season.

When Gerald the Elephant and Piggie the Pig get together, anything is possible! The delightful relationship between these two pals and their devotion to each other through ups and downs will remind audiences of how good it feels to put friends first. Attendees should bring their “bestus” friends and share in all of the pachydermal peril and swiney suspense on stage as Mo Willems’ cherished characters make the leap from page to stage. Sponsored by PNC.

ELEPHANT & PIGGIE’S “WE ARE IN A PLAY!” runs February 24 – March 24, 2024 in the newly renovated, theater-in-the-round Goodman Mainstage Hall, Milwaukee Youth Arts Center, located at 325 W. Walnut Street in downtown Milwaukee. Tickets start at $22. Tickets are available online at firststage.org or through the First Stage Box Office at (414) 267-2961. Performance run time is approximately 60 minutes with no intermission. Suggested for adults, teens and children ages 3 – 4, 5 – 6 and 7 – 9.