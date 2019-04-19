Photo Flash: Know Theatre Presents MERCURY

Apr. 19, 2019  

If Hellraiser were a sitcom, it'd be like this play.

From jilted lovers and illicit affairs to nosy neighbors, marauding bears, and a missing dog named Mr. Bundles, Mercury explodes what's bubbling underneath the surface of suburban niceties.

As the play unfolds, three storylines converge around the strangest curiosity shop in Portland. Because, when simmering grudges reach their boiling point, this shop's proprietor has just the right items to help feuding parties bury the hatchet.

This twisted tale of revenge, where Karma has a wicked sense of humor, hits the Know MainStage April 19 - May 11.

10 words or less: A comedy where revenge is a dish best served bloody. Rated: R.

Directed by Know Theatre's Producing Artistic Director Andrew J. Hungerford and starring Andrew Ian Adams, James Creque, Eileen Earnest, Elizabeth Chinn Molloy, Robyn Novak, Patrick E. Phillips*, and Tess Talbot.

*Member of Actors' Equity Association, the Union of Professional Actors and Stage Managers in the United States, appearing under a Special Appearance Contract.

Photo Credit: Dan R. Winters

Photo Flash: Know Theatre Presents MERCURY
Tess Talbot as Alicia - Patrick E. Phillips as Sam

Photo Flash: Know Theatre Presents MERCURY
Patrick E. Phillips as Sam -Tess Talbot as Alicia

Photo Flash: Know Theatre Presents MERCURY
Robyn Novak as Pamela - Patrick E. Phillips as Sam

Photo Flash: Know Theatre Presents MERCURY
Steve Yockey - Andrew Ian Adams as Brian - Robyn Novak as Pamela

Photo Flash: Know Theatre Presents MERCURY
Steve Yockey - James Creque as Nick - Eileen Earnest as Brian

Photo Flash: Know Theatre Presents MERCURY
Elizabeth Chinn Molloy as Heather - Robyn Novak as Pamela

Photo Flash: Know Theatre Presents MERCURY
James Creque as Nick - Eileen Earnest as Olive - Andrew Ian Adams as Brian

Photo Flash: Know Theatre Presents MERCURY
Eileen Earnest as Olive - Tess Talbot as Alicia

Photo Flash: Know Theatre Presents MERCURY
Andrew Ian Adams as Brian - James Creque as Nick

Photo Flash: Know Theatre Presents MERCURY
Elizabeth Chinn Molloy as Heather - Robyn Novak as Pamela



Related Articles View More Cincinnati Stories   Shows



More Hot Stories For You

  • Cincinnati Music Theatre Announces 2019-20 Season At The Aronoff Center - CABARET, SINGIN' IN THE RAIN, and More!
  • Society for the Preservation of Music Hall Presents Silent Movies Made Musical
  • MasterChef Junior Live! Comes to the Aronoff Center
  • 2019 Cincinnati Fringe Festival Kicks Off May 31st
  • New Leadership Takes Over At The American Sign Museum
  • Photo Flash: Know Theatre Presents MERCURY

    • Before you go...

    Never Miss a Story
    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram instagram
       
    popup