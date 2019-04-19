Photo Flash: Know Theatre Presents MERCURY
If Hellraiser were a sitcom, it'd be like this play.
From jilted lovers and illicit affairs to nosy neighbors, marauding bears, and a missing dog named Mr. Bundles, Mercury explodes what's bubbling underneath the surface of suburban niceties.
As the play unfolds, three storylines converge around the strangest curiosity shop in Portland. Because, when simmering grudges reach their boiling point, this shop's proprietor has just the right items to help feuding parties bury the hatchet.
This twisted tale of revenge, where Karma has a wicked sense of humor, hits the Know MainStage April 19 - May 11.
10 words or less: A comedy where revenge is a dish best served bloody. Rated: R.
Directed by Know Theatre's Producing Artistic Director Andrew J. Hungerford and starring Andrew Ian Adams, James Creque, Eileen Earnest, Elizabeth Chinn Molloy, Robyn Novak, Patrick E. Phillips*, and Tess Talbot.
Photo Credit: Dan R. Winters
Tess Talbot as Alicia - Patrick E. Phillips as Sam
Patrick E. Phillips as Sam -Tess Talbot as Alicia
Robyn Novak as Pamela - Patrick E. Phillips as Sam
Steve Yockey - Andrew Ian Adams as Brian - Robyn Novak as Pamela
Steve Yockey - James Creque as Nick - Eileen Earnest as Brian
Elizabeth Chinn Molloy as Heather - Robyn Novak as Pamela
James Creque as Nick - Eileen Earnest as Olive - Andrew Ian Adams as Brian
Eileen Earnest as Olive - Tess Talbot as Alicia
Andrew Ian Adams as Brian - James Creque as Nick
Elizabeth Chinn Molloy as Heather - Robyn Novak as Pamela