Photo Flash: Know Theatre Presents MERCURY

If Hellraiser were a sitcom, it'd be like this play.



From jilted lovers and illicit affairs to nosy neighbors, marauding bears, and a missing dog named Mr. Bundles, Mercury explodes what's bubbling underneath the surface of suburban niceties.



As the play unfolds, three storylines converge around the strangest curiosity shop in Portland. Because, when simmering grudges reach their boiling point, this shop's proprietor has just the right items to help feuding parties bury the hatchet.



This twisted tale of revenge, where Karma has a wicked sense of humor, hits the Know MainStage April 19 - May 11.

10 words or less: A comedy where revenge is a dish best served bloody. Rated: R.