Photo Flash: First Look at THE ABSENTEE At Know Theatre

Directed by guest director Kate Bergstrom, The Absentee challenges traditional notions of love, lays bare the effects of isolationism, and reminds us of the duty we owe one another.

The Operator, who can't share her full name due to space force code, has fled earth, her girlfriend, and her troubles, in pursuit of a shut-off life in the stars. But she isn't fully cut off⁠-she prides herself on being able to know all of the regular ships and pilots who charter through her section.



When an explosion causes her sector to become an isolation zone, her only contact becomes her computer, Beacon⁠-and a man who keeps calling her about absentee voting from space. Her desire to keep hiding from her past is strong, but when a disaster puts her whole station in jeopardy, she is forced to face her grief and civic duty head-on.

In space no one can hear you scream... except your A.I.

Tickets and more info at https://knowtheatre.com/the-absentee/

Photo Credit: Dan R. Winters Photography.





Related Articles Shows View More Cincinnati Stories

More Hot Stories For You