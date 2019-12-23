Performance Added to CAROL BURNETT: AN EVENING OF LAUGHTER AND REFLECTION at ARONOFF CENTER

Carol Burnett, award-winning actress and best-selling author, is widely recognized by the public and her peers for her work on stage and screen, most notably The Carol Burnett Show. The legendary actress and comedienne brings her one-woman show, An Evening of Laughter and Reflection Where the Audience Asks the Questions to the Aronoff Center's Procter & Gamble Hall on Tuesday, May 5, 2020 at 7:30 PM. DUE TO POPULAR DEMAND, AN ADDITONAL PERFORMANCE HAS BEEN ADDED ON MONDAY, MAY 4, 2020 AT 7:30 PM.

Tickets for the added May 4 performance go on sale Friday, January 10 at 10:00 AM at CincinnatiArts.org, (513) 621-ARTS [2787], and the Aronoff Center Ticket Office. The previously announced May 5 performance is currently on sale with limited availability.

Named in 2007 by TIME magazine as one of the "100 Best Television Shows of All Time," The Carol Burnett Show ran for 11 years, averaged 30 million viewers per week, and received 25 Emmy Awards, making it one of the most honored shows in television history. But it is Ms. Burnett's artistic brilliance, her respect and appreciation of her fans, and her graciousness, integrity, warmth, and humor on and off screen that have made her one of the most beloved performers in entertainment, and one of the most admired women in America.

During An Evening of Laughter and Reflection, Burnett will take questions from the audience and show video clips from her shows in a format that harkens back to the legendary openings of The Carol Burnett Show, where her studio audience had an unfiltered opportunity to engage Carol with questions and receive spontaneous answers. "I love the spontaneity of these evenings," said Carol. "I never know what anyone is going to ask, or say, or do, so it keeps me on my toes!"

As a highly-acclaimed actress, Ms. Burnett has been honored with Emmys, Golden Globes, People's Choice Awards, the Horatio Alger Award, an Ace Award, and the Peabody. A Kennedy Center Honoree, she has also been honored with the Kennedy Center Mark Twain Prize for Humor, the Presidential Medal of Freedom, was inducted into the Television Hall of Fame, and has a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Carol Burnett was honored with the 2015 SAG Life Achievement Award on January 30, 2016, and her new book In Such Good Company was released last September.





