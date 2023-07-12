Ohio Educator Matthew Wolfe Named 2023 Stephen Schwartz Musical Theatre Teacher of the Year

Westerville South theatre director and educator Matthew Wolfe is the 2023 recipient of the Stephen Schwartz Musical Theatre Teacher of the Year Award. Presented by The ASCAP Foundation and the Educational Theatre Association (EdTA), this accolade recognizes exceptional achievement in the field of high school and middle school theatre education and comes with a $5,000 cash prize.

For the past decade, Wolfe has led Thespian Troupe 513 at Westerville South High School. In addition to his role as a theatre director, he teaches four theatre courses, engaging approximately 20 percent of Westerville South’s students in theatre activities each year. Under Wolfe’s leadership, Troupe 513 presents an array of productions, including fall and spring musicals, full-length plays, student-directed one-acts, and thematic shows.

His introduction of innovative programs, including IB theatre, the annual Black Voices program, and a summer enrichment theatre program for middle and high school students, has made theatre accessible and affordable to aspiring artists. In their nominations for the award, Wolfe’s students and colleagues emphasized Wolfe’s inclusivity and dedication to creating a safe and nurturing space for students.

Wolfe’s accomplishments extend beyond his school: As director of EdTA’s Ohio chapter, he oversees a network of over 150 active troupes and more than 1,500 students participating in auditions, competitions, and all-state shows annually.

For his career accomplishments, Wolfe has previously been recognized as a finalist for the Tony Awards’ Excellence in Theatre Education Award, as well as local accolades including the Westerville Great Educator and Mentor Award and Arts Council of Westerville Educator of the Year Award.

“We’re delighted to recognize Matt Wolfe as the 2023 Stephen Schwartz Musical Theatre Teacher of the Year,” said EdTA executive director Dr. Jennifer Katona. “His efforts to promote school theatre and build support for the organization demonstrate his unwavering commitment to theatre education and its profound impact on students’ lives.”

Wolfe will be recognized at EdTA’s Theatre Education Conference, September 28-30 in St. Pete Beach, Fla.

About the Award

Stephen Schwartz, a three-time Oscar winner and four-time Grammy winner, was inspired to create the award to recognize the many ways that theatre teachers impact lives. “Theatre teachers help to not just bring theatre, but bring empathy and the ability to think, to work together as a group, and understand other people. These are things so desperately needed in our country right now that go way, way beyond theatre and musical theatre,” said Schwartz when the award was founded.

Schwartz wrote the music and lyrics for the Broadway smash hit Wicked as well as Godspell, Pippin, The Magic Show and The Baker’s Wife. Schwartz has also worked in motion pictures, collaborating with composer Alan Menken on the songs for Disney’s Enchanted, Pocahontas, and The Hunchback of Notre Dame. He wrote the music and lyrics for the Academy Award-winning film The Prince of Egypt. In addition to his awards, Schwartz has been inducted into the Theatre Hall of Fame and Songwriters Hall of Fame and has been given a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Stephen Schwartz has been the director of the ASCAP Foundation Musical Theater Workshops in New York and Los Angeles since 1992.

About The ASCAP Foundation

Founded in 1975, The ASCAP Foundation is a charitable organization dedicated to supporting American music creators and encouraging their development through music education, talent development and humanitarian programs. Included in these are songwriting workshops, grants, scholarships, awards, recognition and community outreach programs. The ASCAP Foundation is supported by contributions from ASCAP members and from music lovers throughout the United States. www.ascapfoundation.org

About the Educational Theatre Association

The Educational Theatre Association, home to the Educational Theatre Foundation and International Thespian Society, is an international nonprofit whose mission is shaping lives through theatre education. The foundation provides essential financial support to enhance theatre education, expand access, and foster racial equity. The International Thespian Society, an Honor Society active in nearly 5,000 schools, has inducted 2.4 million students since 1929. Visit schooltheatre.org to learn how EdTA honors students, supports teachers, and influences public opinion that theatre education is essential for building life skills.

