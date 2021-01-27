OPERA NEXGEN Announces Cast For Virtual COSI FAN TUTTE
Performances run Friday, March 12 at 7pm ET and Sunday, March 14 at 2pm ET.
Opera NexGen presents a live virtual performance of Mozart's Cosi fan tutte. This production will be conducted by Jesse Leong and directed by Lauren Lenz. Performances run Friday, March 12 at 7pm ET and Sunday, March 14 at 2pm ET. Tickets will go on sale February 14.
Visit www.operanexgen.org for more information on our inaugural production!
Principle Cast
Fiordiligi: Claire Galloway
Dorabella: Taylor-Alexis DuPont
Despina: Arianna Paz
Guglielmo: Matthew Reynolds
Ferrando: Angel Romero
Don Alfonso: Jeremy Harr
Cover Cast
Fiordiligi: Kiena Williams
Dorabella: Jacquelyn Matava
Despina: Alyssa Click
Guglielmo: Jacob Surzyn
Ferrando: Josaphat Contreras
Don Alfonso: Phillip Lopez