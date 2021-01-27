OPERA NEXGEN Announces Cast For Virtual COSI FAN TUTTE

Opera NexGen presents a live virtual performance of Mozart's Cosi fan tutte. This production will be conducted by Jesse Leong and directed by Lauren Lenz. Performances run Friday, March 12 at 7pm ET and Sunday, March 14 at 2pm ET. Tickets will go on sale February 14.

Visit www.operanexgen.org for more information on our inaugural production!

Principle Cast

Fiordiligi: Claire Galloway

Dorabella: Taylor-Alexis DuPont

Despina: Arianna Paz

Guglielmo: Matthew Reynolds

Ferrando: Angel Romero

Don Alfonso: Jeremy Harr

Cover Cast

Fiordiligi: Kiena Williams

Dorabella: Jacquelyn Matava

Despina: Alyssa Click

Guglielmo: Jacob Surzyn

Ferrando: Josaphat Contreras

Don Alfonso: Phillip Lopez