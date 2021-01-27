Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

OPERA NEXGEN Announces Cast For Virtual COSI FAN TUTTE

Performances run Friday, March 12 at 7pm ET and Sunday, March 14 at 2pm ET.

Jan. 27, 2021  

OPERA NEXGEN Announces Cast For Virtual COSI FAN TUTTE

Opera NexGen presents a live virtual performance of Mozart's Cosi fan tutte. This production will be conducted by Jesse Leong and directed by Lauren Lenz. Performances run Friday, March 12 at 7pm ET and Sunday, March 14 at 2pm ET. Tickets will go on sale February 14.

Visit www.operanexgen.org for more information on our inaugural production!

Principle Cast

Fiordiligi: Claire Galloway

Dorabella: Taylor-Alexis DuPont

Despina: Arianna Paz

Guglielmo: Matthew Reynolds

Ferrando: Angel Romero

Don Alfonso: Jeremy Harr

Cover Cast

Fiordiligi: Kiena Williams

Dorabella: Jacquelyn Matava

Despina: Alyssa Click

Guglielmo: Jacob Surzyn

Ferrando: Josaphat Contreras

Don Alfonso: Phillip Lopez


Featured BroadwayWorld Events

Check out these concerts...
Broadway Mixtape with Syndee Winters and Ben Williams 1/30 9 PM ET / 6 PM PT
Broadway Mixtape with Syndee Winters and Ben Williams 1/30 9 PM ET / 6 PM PT
Jessica Vosk & Seth Rudetsky 1/25 3 PM ET
Jessica Vosk & Seth Rudetsky 1/25 3 PM ET
John Krause - A Bit of Your Time 1/29 9 PM ET / 6 PM PT
John Krause - A Bit of Your Time 1/29 9 PM ET / 6 PM PT

Related Articles View More Cincinnati Stories   Shows
The Childrens Theatre of Cincinnati Announces 102nd Season Photo

The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati Announces 102nd Season

Cincinnati Pops Orchestra Presents BROADWAY FOREVER Concerts Photo

Cincinnati Pops Orchestra Presents BROADWAY FOREVER Concerts

Ensemble Theatre Presents Virtual Reading of 20TH CENTURY BLUES Photo

Ensemble Theatre Presents Virtual Reading of 20TH CENTURY BLUES

The Childrens Theatre of Cincinnati Presents GARFIELD THE MUSICAL Photo

The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati Presents GARFIELD THE MUSICAL


More Hot Stories For You

  • BroadwayWorld and Broadway Licensing Team Up for New Digital Marketing Program for Licensees
  • WKNO Offers Statewide Coverage Of The 112th Tennessee General Assembly Sessions
  • Playhouse On The Square Onstage Performances Resume In A New Way
  • Orpheum Theater Provides Update on 2021 Season