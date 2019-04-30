Nine Area Schools To Celebrate Musical Theatre Achievements Tonight

On April 30, The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati (TCT), The Educational Theatre Foundation (ETF), in partnership with New York City-based iTheatrics and Music Theatre International (MTI), will present the 2019 JumpStart Theatre Showcase at the Taft Theatre in downtown Cincinnati.

What: JumpStart Theatre is a three-year scalable program that trains educators to develop sustainable arts programs at underserved schools that do not currently offer theatre in their curriculum or after school. The JumpStart Theatre Showcase celebrates the program's achievements and features exciting performances by nine Cincinnati-area schools enrolled in the program.

When: Tonight, Tuesday, April 30, 2019 from 6 PM to 7 PM. A reception immediately follows.

Where: At the Taft Theatre, 317 E. 5th Street, Cincinnati, OH 45202

The Schools:

Nine schools are currently part of the JumpStart Theatre program.

Three schools moved to self-sustainability last year after completing three years in the program: Holmes Middle School, Finneytown Middle School, and James N. Gamble Montessori High School.

Three schools graduating to self-sustainability this year are: Aiken New Tech High School, Dater High School and Felicity-Franklin Middle School.

Three more schools: Hartwell Elementary, Liberty Bible Academy, and Summit Academy Cincinnati Community School, were selected to be part of the new three-year program beginning in the 2019-20 school year.





