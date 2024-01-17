MEN ARE FROM MARS - WOMEN ARE FROM VENUS LIVE! Comes to the Aronoff Center in April

Celebrate the 10th anniversary of the Off-Broadway sensation, Men Are From Mars – Women Are From Venus LIVE! This uproarious one-man show, a seamless blend of theater and stand-up, has been revamped for 2024. Expect a delightful, light-hearted comedy inspired by John Gray's New York Times #1 best-selling book. Eric Coble, the original writer, and director Mindy Cooper are back to inject new life into the script, ensuring its relevance and resonance with today's audiences. This popular show returns to the Aronoff Center’s intimate Jarson-Kaplan Theater for four performances only, April 7-9, 2024.

Men Are From Mars – Women Are From Venus LIVE! is more than just the book. Beginning in Paris in 2007, the show has been seen by more than one million people around Europe. It debuted in the United States in February 2013 in Raleigh, North Carolina and has played to hundreds of audiences around the United States and Canada.

This hysterical show will have couples elbowing each other all evening as they see themselves on stage. Sexy and fast paced, this show is definitely for adults, but will leave audiences laughing and giggling like little kids!

When Mars and Venus collide, the adventures are earth-shatteringly funny. It's a great recipe for a night out: a little storytelling blended with some comedy and a dash of sage wisdom from the book… a delicious evening of entertainment!

Starring in this one-man theatrical comedy is Amadeo Fusca. Originally from Pittsburgh, PA, Amadeo has performed Men Are From Mars – Women Are From Venus LIVE! in over 60 cities, across 30+ states, and for 75,000 people and counting.



In 2013, he won the legendary Friars Club "So You Think You Can Roast?" competition, beating out 55 other comedians roasting ‘80s child star Ricky Schroeder and NBA Hall of Famer Dennis Rodman. As the winner, Amadeo joined the dais to roast Jack Black, along with comic legends such as "Roastmaster" General Jeff Ross, Sarah Silverman, Amy Schumer, Bob Saget, Jerry Lewis, and more!



In addition to his theatrical comedy, Amadeo can also be seen in various television and film productions including Princess Cut on HBO MAX, NCIS on CBS, That Damn Michael Che on HBO MAX, Marvel'sDaredevil on Netflix, Boardwalk Empire on HBO, The Holiday Dating Guide on Lifetime, Almost Family on FOX, and As the World Turns on CBS. Upcoming in 2024, you can catch him as Lucky Luciano in the new Robert De Niro film Alto Knights directed by Barry Levinson.

He's currently been performing his infamous character World Renowned Conductor Salvatore Giovanni across the globe to roaring reactions in the world's greatest variety show run by Zach Zucker called Stamptown.

For more information, please visit his website at www.amadeofusca.com.

Since being published in 1992, John Gray’s Men Are from Mars, Women Are from Venus, exploring the differences between the sexes, has sold in excess of fifty-million copies, been translated into forty different languages and is one of the most recognizable titles in the world. Gray has written seventeen books and become one of the most trusted relationship authors today, appearing on the national lecture circuit and on such TV shows as Good Morning America, Oprah, and Larry King Live.

The show’s producer, St. Louis based Emery Entertainment, has produced and promoted thousands of events around the globe, including superstar attractions Blue Man Group, David Copperfield, and James Taylor.

The talented team assembled for this production continues with the award-winning playwright Eric Coble, direction by Broadway veteran Mindy Cooper, and animation & video production by the talented animators at Bazillion Productions.