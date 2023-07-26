Local Students Receive 2023 Educational Theatre Association Scholarships

The Educational Theatre Association annually recognizes student achievement through a variety of scholarships funded through its philanthropic arm, the Educational Theatre Foundation. The 2023 recipients are as follows:

The Mark Drum Scholarship awards $1,250 to support applicants from Asian or Pacific Island heritage groups traditionally underrepresented in the theatre industry. The 2023 recipient is Ruby Dias from Hicksville High School in Hicksville, N.Y.

The Dr. Kenny D. Hasija Scholarship awards $1,000 to support applicants from diverse groups that are historically underrepresented in the theatre industry, such as those who are Black, Indigenous, or people of color. The 2023 recipient is Marlie Howie of A.L. Brown High School in Kannapolis, N.C.

The Christopher L. Hunt Scholarship awards $1,000 on behalf of the late Chris Hunt, former EdTA marketing director, to Thespians who plan to use skills learned though theatre in a career focused on business or marketing. Jessica Carson of Avon Middle-High School in Avon, Mass., is this year’s recipient.

Two EdTA scholarships specifically support future theatre educators. The Gai Laing Jones Theatre Educator Scholarship is awarded to applicants who are pursuing a theatre education major in their undergraduate studies. This year’s recipients of the $1,000 scholarship are Mia Rios of Foster High School in Richmond, Texas, and for the second year running, Mitchell Pace of Oregon City Senior High School in Oregon City, Ore. An additional scholarship in the amount of $500 was awarded to Sam Evans of Mountain View High School in Mountain View, Calif. The Future Theatre Educator Scholarship was created by EdTA chapter leaders and awards $1,500 to a student pursuing a career in theatre education. This year’s recipient is David Stephens of Roosevelt High School in Portland, Ore.

The Michael J. Peitz Leadership Scholarship awards $1,500 to a Thespian who successfully demonstrates leadership abilities. The 2023 recipient is Reed Castrejon of Rome High School in Rome, Ga.

The Educational Theatre Association President’s Leadership Scholarship recognizes Thespians who successfully demonstrate leadership abilities with a $1,000 scholarship created with donations from and/or in honor of past and current EdTA board presidents. The 2023 recipient is Katrina Holland of Grand Prairie Fine Arts Academy in Grand Prairie, Texas.

The EdTA Board of Directors Scholarship, a $1,000 scholarship created with donations by and/or in honor of past and current EdTA board directors, is awarded to Chloe McNeese of Keller High School in Keller, Texas.

Scholarships were also awarded during the International Thespian Excellence Awards. The Grace Kelly Scholarships were awarded to 10 top scorers who represented the highest level of achievement and promise for high school theatre makers and performers. Five $6,000 scholarships for college education, along with internship stipends and professional mentors were awarded to graduating seniors Zehra Hassan of Rock Ridge Performing Arts in Ashburn, Va., Zari McIntosh of Durham School of the Arts in Durham, N.C., Jada Sifford of A.L. Brown High School in Kannapolis, N.C., Zalah Vallien of Alexandria Senior High School in Alexandria, La., and Isis Washington of Falls Lake Academy in Creedmoor, N.C.

Additionally, five $1,000 training scholarships were awarded to underclassmen Gavin Evanson of Salpointe Catholic High School in Tucson, Ariz., Carter Pask of Bedford Junior High School in Bedford, Texas, Joey Roth of Episcopal High School in Baton Rouge, La., Kayden Shelmire of Alexandria Senior High School in Alexandria, La., and to Casey Swanson of Mt. Carmel Academy in New Orleans, La.

The Grace Kelly Scholarships are made possible through funding from the Princess Grace Foundation.

The Amy Bennett Musical Theatre Scholarship, a $2,500 scholarship awarded to a top-scoring musical theatre performer who plans to study musical theatre at a college or conservatory, was awarded to Savannah Fouchi of Mt. Carmel Academy in New Orleans, La.

Thanks to a new endowment through the Educational Theatre Foundation, an additional award is also bestowed upon a high-scoring Thespy participant. Presented in honor of the late pioneer of the Educational Theatre Foundation, the Marion Combs Career Inspiration Award is a $2,000 prize given to a remarkable senior who has shown exceptional dedication and talent in the field of theatre and who embodies Marion’s passion for promoting diversity and equity in the arts, creating a more vibrant creative community. The 2023 recipient is Nina Porras of Alexandria Senior High School in Alexandria, La.

“Congratulations to all the talented and remarkable Thespians recognized this year,” said Dr. Jennifer Katona, who serves as president of the Educational Theatre Foundation and executive director of the Educational Theatre Association. “Through their accomplishments, we are reminded of the transformative power of theatre education and its potential to create a more vibrant and inclusive community. Our heartfelt gratitude goes out to the donors and supporters whose generosity has made these opportunities possible, including the Princess Grace Foundation, the Amy Bennett Foundation, and the family of our late friend, Marion Combs. Their dedication has helped to inspire the next generation of theatre-makers, educators, and leaders as they pursue their dreams.”

