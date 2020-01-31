John Morris Russell And The Cincinnati Pops Presents A Concert Of George Gershwin Favorites

This weekend, the Cincinnati Pops and Pops Conductor John Morris Russell present an all-Gershwin program featuring the American composer's greatest hits, including selections from Porgy and Bess, Cuban Overture, and An American in Paris.

"The genius of the modern piano," Marcus Roberts joins the Orchestra for Gershwin's Rhapsody in Blue, bringing his improvisational interpretation to the solo piano passages.

Pops Orchestra members Christopher Pell (clarinet) and Stefani Matsuo (Concertmaster) are also featured soloists.

For more information www.cincinnatisymphony.org.





