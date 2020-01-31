John Morris Russell And The Cincinnati Pops Presents A Concert Of George Gershwin Favorites

Article Pixel Jan. 31, 2020  

John Morris Russell And The Cincinnati Pops Presents A Concert Of George Gershwin Favorites

This weekend, the Cincinnati Pops and Pops Conductor John Morris Russell present an all-Gershwin program featuring the American composer's greatest hits, including selections from Porgy and Bess, Cuban Overture, and An American in Paris.

"The genius of the modern piano," Marcus Roberts joins the Orchestra for Gershwin's Rhapsody in Blue, bringing his improvisational interpretation to the solo piano passages.

Pops Orchestra members Christopher Pell (clarinet) and Stefani Matsuo (Concertmaster) are also featured soloists.

For more information www.cincinnatisymphony.org.




Related Articles View More Cincinnati Stories   Shows

More Hot Stories For You

  • Drama Desk Nominee Erin Davie Joins Leddy, Realbuto And Blonsky In FROM BROADWAY WITH LOVE
  • Photo Flash: See Roe Hartrampf, Max von Essen and More with The Skivvies At Joe's Pub
  • Photo Flash: Sean Patrick Murtagh Returned to the Green Room 42 With MARIO! A SALUTE
  • Talent Announced For Benefit For The Australian Bushfire Disaster 'Oz-Relief 2020' - Marilyn Maye, Jim Caruso, Billy Stritch, and More!