FRIDA…A SELF PORTRAIT Captures The Iconic PaInter's Stunning Life Story In A One-Woman Show Beginning October 15

The stunning life story of iconic Mexican painter Frida Kahlo will illuminate the stage when Cincinnati Playhouse in the Park brings its production FRIDA...A SELF PORTRAIT to The Carnegie in Covington beginning Oct. 15. (Opening night is Oct. 20; the production runs through Nov. 6.)



The intimate, theatrical portrait, written and performed by Vanessa Severo, captures the difficulties and wonders of Kahlo's life journey through physical hardship, tumultuous romantic relationships and mastering her artistic gifts. With music, movement, raw honesty and moments of deep humor, this one-woman show is as singular as the artist at the center of the play.



"I found this woman that was very ahead of her time - and very tweetable, actually, for today - and kind of the first selfies I would say of the 1930s and '40s," Severo said in an interview with Oregon Public Broadcasting. "But the difference was that in today's world, we try to put on a patina of 'everything's great,' and here's this woman who's painting her pain very clearly and unapologetically, and I thought, I wanted her to be alive and breathing today."



After years of research and a moving trip to Kahlo's home at La Caza Azul, Severo brings unparalleled authenticity to the painter's story. She's also found uncanny similarities with Kahlo in her own life, allowing her to crack open a powerful portal between them and share inspiring stories of her own.



FRIDA...A SELF PORTRAIT is directed by Playhouse Associate Artistic Director Joanie Schultz, who also directed the world premiere at Kansas City Repertory Theatre and a 2019 production of the play at Portland Center Stage.



"The play is a self-portrait of both the historical figure Frida Kahlo and the performer Vanessa Severo," said Schultz. "As the piece unfolds, there are moments when the lines become blurred between the actor and the character. What we are left with is pure Frida and pure Vanessa, both searching to be seen and understood."



Broadway World likened the production to "a series of paintings brought vividly to life," and Oregon Artswatch wrote, "it broadens the reach of what we all have in common with one another."



Although Kahlo is the play's main character, Severo deftly portrays many characters, from Rivera to Frida's parents and sister. The play is written as an interview with Kahlo (Severo also plays the interviewer) and beautifully incorporates movement, monologue, and Kahlo's and Severo's life stories into one cohesive piece.



