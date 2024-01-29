Ensemble Theatre Presents August Wilson's HOW I LEARNED WHAT I LEARNED

Ensemble Theatre Cincinnati (ETC) kicks off the new year with the regional premiere drama August Wilson's How I Learned What I Learned, co-conceived by Todd Kreidler.

Following his rise from a young poet to the literary giant we honor today, this timeless and heartfelt memoir charts one man's journey of self-discovery and what it means to be a Black artist in America. Playing February 17 – March 10, 2024. Directed by Torie Wiggins.

From Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright August Wilson comes a one-man show that chronicles his life as a Black artist in Pittsburgh's Hill District. From stories about his first jobs to his first loves and his experiences with racism, Wilson recounts his life from his roots to the completion of The American Century Cycle. How I Learned What I Learned gives an inside look into one of the most celebrated playwriting voices of the twentieth century. Actor “ranney” delivers a nonstop, spellbinding performance of the literary giant we honor today.

“August Wilson is such a heroic figure and brought to light human emotions with such a poignant and powerful vision,” explains ETC Producing Artistic Director D. Lynn Meyers. “I can't imagine a more extraordinary moment than to sit in an audience and listen about his own life in his own words. How I Learned What I Learned gives us a deeper appreciation for the life of a playwright and the inspiration that sculpts their voice, and it reminds us that who you are is indelibly shaped by where you are. I just find it too shatteringly interesting of a story for us not to present it.”





Performances Tuesday-Saturday at 7:30 pm; Saturday & Sunday at 2:00 pm. Performances vary. A complete calendar of performances is available at Click Here.

Tickets for adults start at $35 with ETC's 30 for $35 discount; student tickets are $28; and children are $24. Half-Price Rush Tickets: All remaining tickets for the current day's performance(s) are available two hours prior to each show time for half-price (discount only applies to adult tickets) when purchasing by phone or in person. 30 for $35: For every mainstage performance, thirty tickets will be available for $35 each with the promo code 30F35. These are first come, first serve, and the promo code will not apply the discount if all tickets have already been claimed. $15 Student Rush Tickets: Students may purchase up to two $15 student rush tickets two hours prior to show time with valid student I.D. Available in person only.