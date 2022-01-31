Ensemble Theatre Presents 2022 Summer Camps

Embrace your spark and run with it! Ensemble Theatre Cincinnati (ETC) presents a summer of fun, active camps, which feature a variety of exciting opportunities for kids and teens to connect with and learn from world-class theater professionals. These camps and classes ignite students' imaginations through the collaborative process of theatre, empower them as creative thinkers, and support their development as artists and young adults. No audition is necessary; however, space is limited.

Currently, all 2022 camps are scheduled to be in-person from 9:00am-5:00pm, and campers will be required to provide proof of full vaccination against COVID-19 as defined by the CDC.

Junior Summer Camp

Ages 7-15

July 11-22, 2022 (Mon-Fri only)

Tuition: $675

Unleash your child's creativity with this fun two-week camp that focuses on acting fundamentals and promotes self-confidence, communication, and teamwork. Camp culminates in a production shared with family and friends. Workshops and topics include performance techniques, improv and acting, movement and stage combat, audition skills, and more!

Technical Theatre Summer Intensive

Ages 13-18

July 18-22, 2022

Tuition: $295

This one-week intensive with technical theatre professionals takes a deep dive backstage as participants develop resourcefulness, teamwork, and creative problem-solving while exploring props, lighting, sound, set design, stage management, and more!

High School Summer Intensive

Ages 13-18

July 25-29, 2022

Tuition: $295

This one-week intensive includes five exciting, fun-packed days aimed at refining young artists' acting skills and is appropriate for actors working to take their craft to the next level. Participants delve into more advanced performance topics including improv, acting, audition techniques, character development, script analysis, and more. This summer camp culminates in a showcase performance for family and friends.

Registration

For more information or to register online, visit www.ensemblecincinnati.org/camps-classes or call (513) 421-3555. Save $25 on all registrations before March 31, 2022.