Ensemble Theatre Hosts MEALS 4 MONOLOGUES Auditions

Dim the lights, Raise the Curtain! With the holiday season in full swing, Ensemble Theatre Cincinnati hosts its eighth annual Meals 4 Monologues auditions. Actors from throughout the Midwest are invited, on behalf of the Casting Society of America (CSA), for a general audition call to perform for CSA member D. Lynn Meyers in exchange for a suggested donation of three non-perishable food and/or toiletry items to benefit Cincinnati's Freestore Foodbank.

The event, which is part of a nationwide Casting Society of America effort to support local food banks while auditioning local talent, will be held at Ensemble Theatre Cincinnati (1127 Vine Street, Cincinnati, Ohio 45202) on Monday, December 9; Tuesday, December 10; and Friday, December 11, 2019 from 9:00 am to 6:00 pm each day. This is an open casting call to all Equity union and non-union actors for future theatre, film, TV, and commercial projects cast by D. Lynn Meyers, CSA.

In the 2018 iteration of this audition event approximately 22% of the actors who auditioned were hired between different theatre, film, and media projects.

Actors must bring:

A current HEADSHOT and RESUME to the audition (DO NOT email them);

Suggested donation of THREE non-perishable food (pasta, canned goods, etc...) or

toiletry items (soap, toothpaste, etc...); and

A short, prepared monologue and song (must be performed a cappella), or two prepared monologues.

Time slots are 3 MINUTES maximum and available by appointment only. Time slots are on a first-come, first-serve basis and must be scheduled ONLINE at www.ensemblecincinnati.org. Walk-ins and reservations via phone will not be accepted.

The Freestore Foodbank is the largest emergency food and services provider to children and families in Greater Cincinnati, Northern Kentucky and Southeast Indiana, distributing 33 million meals annually to low-income individuals and families. The Freestore Foodbank supports 511 community partner agencies serving 20 counties in Ohio, Kentucky, and Indiana. This includes food pantries, soup kitchens, shelters, community centers, program sites, senior centers, and daycare facilities. The Freestore Foodbank is a member of Feeding America.

The Casting Society of America (CSA) is the premier organization of theatrical Casting Directors in film, television, and theatre. Although it is not a union, the CSA is a united professional society that consistently sets the level of professionalism in casting upon which the entertainment industry relies. CSA's more than 490 members are represented not only in the United States, but also in Europe, Canada, Australia, and South Africa. "I am very proud to be a member of the Casting Society of America," says CSA member D. Lynn Meyers. "I am delighted at the opportunity to see new faces and to spread outreach beyond the Greater Cincinnati area by embracing the idea of Meals 4 Monologues. It is such an inspiration for CSA to support this event."





Related Articles Shows View More Cincinnati Stories

More Hot Stories For You