Ensemble Theatre Cincinnati Presents BACKSTAGE @ ETC

After the success of its inaugural Backstage @ ETC event last year, Ensemble Theatre Cincinnati (ETC), Over-the-Rhine's premiere theatre, will bring back this behind-the-scenes fundraiser on April 3, 2020 from 5:30-7:30 pm. Guests are invited to venture offstage to see how ETC creates its beloved productions and community initiatives, as well as get a sneak peek at artistic elements of the upcoming regional premiere of Photograph 51, a drama about one of the biggest scientific breakthroughs of the 20th century.

Backstage @ ETC includes the opportunity to explore usually nonpublic areas of ETC and catch a glimpse at how theatrical magic is made-from scenery construction and painting to costumes and demonstrations of education programs. Dinner-by-the-bite will be offered while attendees learn about a variety of funding opportunities throughout the building.

Admission

Admission is $100 per person and includes 1 drink voucher and dinner-by-the-bite. All tickets can be purchased online, over the phone, or at the Box Office.





