Educational Theatre Association Welcomes New Leaders to Its Board

The Educational Theatre Association has announced the election of two new directors and the appointment of one new director to its board, each beginning their term July 1, 2024. Felicia Latoya Brown and Briana Navarro have been elected by EdTA members in a recent vote, and Randy Cohen has been appointed to the board. These individuals bring a wealth of experience and a fresh perspective to EdTA’s mission of inspiring theatre educators to transform lives.



Felicia Latoya Brown, from Trenton, N.J., joins the board with a distinguished background as a career and technical education general theatre teacher and a proven track record in advocacy and arts administration. Brown's extensive work in anti-racism and neurodiversity initiatives aligns with EdTA’s commitment to inclusivity and excellence in theatre education. “I am excited to leverage my experiences in theatre education and administration to further EdTA’s mission,” Brown stated, emphasizing her intent to foster partnerships that enhance theatre education's reach and impact.



Randy Cohen, from Washington, D.C., appointed to the board, is the Vice President of Research at Americans for the Arts. Cohen's work has significantly influenced national arts policy and advocacy. His insights into the economic and community impacts of arts and culture, as well as his achievements in arts advocacy, will be invaluable to the board. “I look forward to contributing to EdTA’s efforts to demonstrate the vital role of theatre education in fostering creativity and critical thinking among students,” said Cohen.



Briana Navarro, from Lakewood, Wash., an experienced theatre arts and AP biology teacher, brings her expertise in DEIA (Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, and Accessibility) and SEL (Social and Emotional Learning) to the board. Navarro has demonstrated leadership in enhancing theatre education through her involvement in the Connected Arts Network and her advocacy for inclusive and equitable educational practices. “My goal is to ensure that every student has access to the transformative power of theatre education,” Navarro shared.



The new board members’ terms underscore EdTA’s dedication to leadership diversity and strategic innovation. “We are thrilled to welcome Felicia, Randy, and Brianna to the board. Their collective expertise and passion for theatre education will be instrumental in advancing our strategic priorities and mission,” remarked Krista Carson Elhai, EdTA’s current board president.



As EdTA continues to advocate for the essential role of theatre education in developing life skills, the addition of these new board members marks a significant step towards enriching the educational landscape and ensuring that theatre remains a vibrant and accessible art form for all students.

