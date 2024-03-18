Disney's FINDING NEMO JR. to Open in April at the Taft Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Just keep swimming! The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati's production of DISNEY’S FINDING NEMO JR. opens at the Taft Theatre and runs April 20 – 29, 2024. Tickets are on sale now.

Explore the big blue world with this lively new stage musical based on the beloved Pixar film! DISNEY’S FINDING NEMO JR. is a musical adaptation of the beloved 2003 Pixar movie Finding Nemo, with new music by award-winning songwriting team Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez.

Marlin, an anxious and over-protective clownfish, lives in the Great Barrier Reef with his kid Nemo, who longs to explore the world beyond their anemone home. But when Nemo is captured and taken to Sydney, Marlin faces his fears and sets off on an epic adventure across the ocean. With the help of lovable characters such as optimistic Dory, laid-back sea turtle Crush, and the supportive Tank Gang, Marlin, and Nemo both overcome challenges on their journey to find each other and themselves.

Featuring memorable songs such as “Just Keep Swimming,” “Fish Are Friends Not Food,” and “Go With the Flow,” DISNEY’S FINDING NEMO JR. brings a vibrant underwater world to life on stage in a story full of family, friendship, and adventure.

Music and Lyrics by Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez. Book Adapted by Lindsay Anderson. Music and Orchestrations Adapted and Arranged by Myrna Conn. Based on the 2003 Disney / Pixar film Finding Nemo written by Andrew Stanton, Bob Peterson, David Reynolds and directed by Andrew Stanton. Stage Direction and Scenic Design by Nate Bertone. Music Direction by Mark Femia. Lighting Design by Ben Gantose. Choreography and Costume Design by TCT Artistic Director Roderick Justice. Technical Direction by Ben Adams and Maggie Foley. Dani Lobello, Director of Production. Production Stage Manager, Jadi Davis.

Ideal for ages 4+.

Showtimes for DISNEY’S FINDING NEMO JR. include:

Saturday, April 20 at 2PM (ASL interpretation will be offered at this performance.)

Saturday, April 20 at 5PM

Sunday, April 21 at 2PM

Friday, April 26 at 7PM

Saturday, April 27 at 11AM

Saturday, April 27 at 2PM

Sunday, April 28 at 2PM

DISNEY’S FINDING NEMO JR. is made possible by Dress Run Sponsor TriHealth, Production Sponsor The Summit Hotel, and Season Sponsor The Charles H. Dater Foundation, with special thanks to Media Sponsor Local 12. Additional funding for MainStage Ticket Subsidies is provided by PNC Foundation. The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati is supported by the tens of thousands of people who give generously to the annual ArtsWave Campaign, the region’s primary source for arts funding. This project was supported in part by the Ohio Arts Council, which receives support from the State of Ohio and the National Endowment for the Arts.

The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati's Broadway-style MainStage productions, including DISNEY’S FINDING NEMO JR., are performed in the historic Taft Theatre, 5th and Sycamore Streets in Downtown Cincinnati. Tickets start at $12. Visit thechildrenstheatre.com or call the TCT Box Office at 513.569.8080 x10, Monday - Friday from 9 AM to 5 PM to purchase tickets.

CAST (In Alphabetical Order)

Ensemble ..................... LENA ANDREWS

Tad, Ensemble ............... *BENJAMIN ABES-FELDMAN

Ensemble ......................*ISSIAH CURRENT

Sheldon, Ensemble ............... *CELIA JOY D’ASCENZO

Nemo, Ensemble .............. *STELLA ELLEN D’ASCENZO

Ensemble .............. EDRICO EVANS-PRITCHETT

Bruce, Ensemble .............. JOSH GALLOWAY

Dory .............. TOMMI HARSCH

Nemo, Ensemble ..............*DEZ FLYNN HUTCHENS

Ensemble .............. ETHAN KUCHTA

Pearl, Ensemble.............. *ELLI MADDOCK

Marlin .............. AARON MARSHALL

Ensemble .............. GABRIEL KANAI NAKATA

Ensemble .............. PARKER PATTON

Bubbles, Ensemble .............. ELEXIS SELMON

Coral, Ensemble .............. *CARLY SHEPHERD

Squirt, Ensemble.............. *LISA TAKAHASHI

Crush, Ensemble .............. NOAH WARNER

Gurgle, Ensemble .............. *KAVAN VAIDVELU

Ensemble .............. *KEYA VADIVELU

Ensemble .............. MIA ZINK

UNDERSTUDIES:

For Dory: Carly Shepherd; for Crush: Edrico Evans-Pritchett; for Marlin: Noah Warner; for Peach, Bubbles: Ellie Maddock; for Coral: Elexis Selmon; for Anchor, Professor Ray, Chum, and Nigel: Kavan Vadivelu; for Pearl: Mia Zink; for Squirt: Parker Patton; for Ensemble Swing: Issiah Current

*Denotes TCT’s Young Artists Company

DISNEY’S FINDING NEMO JR. is presented through a special arrangement with Music Theatre International (MTI). All authorized performance materials are also supplied by MTI. www.mtishows.com