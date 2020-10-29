Dada Rafiki: Conversations Announces New November Date

The virtual Dada Rafiki: Conversations on Friday, November 20, 2020 at 7:00 PM will be live streamed FREE TO THE PUBLIC on the Dada Rafiki Facebook, YouTube, and Instagram platforms.

The long-running, local annual event is a multi-sensory artistic experience of dance, music, poetry, and song, which shares the empowering stories of inspirational women who positively impact the community.

The event will be hosted by WLWT-TV5 news anchor Courtis Fuller and internationally acclaimed artist/poet Annie Ruth. Special guest performers include the Legendary Clark Sisters, singer/songwriter Sistah LaLa, mother and son William Menefield and Yah'El Abiyah Yisra'el, Cincinnati Opera artist Victoria Okafor, and CA2 Dance Crew.

Dada Rafiki, pronounced (DAH-dah RAH-fee-kee), means sister friend in the Kiswahili language of Eastern Africa. Through this unique multicultural celebration, Annie Ruth honors women from all walks of life and promotes a message of universal sisterhood. This year's theme is "Conversations," which promotes a universal message of hope, health, and healing for the world. The event will include programming that encourages interracial, multi-generational, and cross-cultural dialogue.

