Commonwealth Artists Student Theatre will present a drive-in production of Newsies July 17-26.

The show will take place at CONEY ISLAND, 6201 Kellogg Ave. Cincinnati, OH 45230.

New York City, 1899. Jack Kelly and his ragtag team of newsboys make a meager living selling newspapers on the city streets. But when the prices of "papes" are hiked and the newsies are hung out to dry, there is nothing left to do but "open the gates and seize the day!"

Led by charismatic Jack and independent, young newspaper reporter Katherine Plummer, the Newsies form a union and organize a strike against the greedy publisher of the New York World. Can a group of idealistic newsboys win against a foe as powerful as acclaimed publisher Joseph Pulitzer?

With a funny, poignant book by Harvey Feirstein and stunning music by Alan Menken and Jack Feldman, Newsies is a classic with the power to inspire.

Directed by Jason Burgess

Technical Direction by Evan DiTullio

Music Direction by Joseph Rivers

Choreography by Amy Burgess

Costume Design by Laura Martin

Advance ticket prices are $15 for adults, $10 for students (5-12), and kids under 5 are free. Day of ticket prices will be $20 for adults, $10 for students (5-12), and kids under 5 are free.

All attendees agree to adhere to the social distancing recommendations as outlined by the state of Ohio. Failure to comply may result in being asked to leave.

Patrons are permitted to bring their own lawn chairs and sit outside their vehicles if they would like. No "lawn" seating will be available. Cars will be parked with one space between and chairs may be set up within your parking space.

Concessions will be available for purchase. All items will be pre-packaged. Payment will be accepted via credit card, Venmo, or cash.

All tickets must be purchased through Booktix. No tickets for this event will be made available through Coney Island's box office.

Purchase tickets at https://cast.booktix.com/view/2/d102b9d2203123be/.

Related Articles Shows View More Cincinnati Stories

More Hot Stories For You