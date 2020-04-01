College-Conservatory of Music at The University Of Cincinnati to Present Virtual Senior Showcase

The College-Conservatory of Music and the University of Cincinnati's Musical Theatre Program, the oldest and first accredited musical theater program in the country, will host an exclusive online senior showcase for their fifteen graduating seniors after canceling their New York showcase on April 15 due to COVID19. Supported and activated with input by key alumni of the school, the musical theatre program follows in its own footsteps of firsts having curated the first senior showcase program of its kind to New York agents and casting directors in 1993, and now, the first to move the entire platform into a digital experience, launching April 1, 2020.

While the recommendation for social distancing escalates into a requirement amidst the spread of the novel Coronavirus, the school and its interim department chair remain committed to providing graduates with a much needed introduction to the influential New York industry networks, as agents and casting directors have enthusiastically filled the seats of this celebrated showcase for the last 27 years. With technical support from alumni creative New York based teams of The Network and Chisholm Designs, the department has actualized a digital online portal, complete with footage of solo performances and medleys that are bookended by ensemble opening and closing showstoppers. Agents and casting directors will also have direct access to each performer, their headshot, resume and messaging components to schedule call backs, meetings, and ultimately, opportunity.

"The people in musical theatre are a resilient and collaborative group of humans who rise above in times of crisis to create art and lift the spirit," expresses the programs interim Chair, Diane Lala. "The faculty at CCM think it is important to carry on our time-honored tradition of seeing our seniors off into the arms of an industry who are ready to embrace them," she continues. "So many agents and casting directors have reached out to us to help facilitate bringing this new crop of young talent to them, and it has been with the generous support of our alumni that have helped us to execute this new platform to bring the showcase to living rooms and casting tables everywhere."

Through its commitment to fostering professional performing careers, CCM has helped to nurture the talents of TONY winners Faith Prince and Karen Olivo, Broadway performers John Riddle, Ashley Brown, Matt Bogart, Shoshanna Bean, Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer, Christy Altomare, Betsey Wolfe, Max Clayton and more, as well as choreographers Josh Prince and Connor Gallagher and producer Kevin McCullum.

Industry individuals can request access the showcase content by writing dezarndl@ucmail.uc.edu, or by logging in at www.ccmmtshowcase.com.





