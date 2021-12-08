Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra Announces  Antoine T. Clark as the 2022 MAC Music Innovator 

The Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra announced Antoine T. Clark as its 2022 MAC Music Innovator. An award-winning conductor known for his engaging stage presence and advocacy for arts education, Antoine is the assistant conductor of the Wheeling Symphony Orchestra and the founding artistic and music director of the McConnell Arts Center Chamber Orchestra.

A supporter of new music and interdisciplinary artistic collaborations, he regularly commissions new works and engages artists from various practices to create dynamic programming that inspires, fosters music education, and establishes relationships between artists and communities.

"Antoine Clark embodies everything we are looking for in a MAC Music Innovator," said Jonathan Martin, President & CEO of the CSO. "The goal of the MAC Music Innovator program is to amplify African American musicians who demonstrate both artistic excellence and a passion for engaging communities not traditionally reached by the CSO. We are excited to see the impact he will have in schools and the greater community."

The MAC Music Innovator is a one-year music residency that highlights leading African American classical musicians who embody artistry, innovation and commitment to education and community engagement. Supported by the Multicultural Awareness Council (MAC), a diverse volunteer group that helps support audience engagement initiatives with the CSO, the MAC Music Innovator will work closely with the CSO's Diversity, Equity & Inclusion (DE&I) department staff in collaboration with the CSO's Learning department to develop a unique residency that includes multiple community engagement and educational activities along with a culminating performance.