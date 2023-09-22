Cincinnati Reds' Joey Votto Will Lend His Voice to The Children's Theatre Of Cincinnati's THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL

Cincinnati Reds First Baseman Joey Votto will lend his voice to the Children's Theatre of Cincinnati's upcoming production of THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL: YOUTH EDITION.

Votto will be heard as the “French Narrator” in the show, introducing the audience to the world of Bikini Bottom. This marks the first time a Cincinnati Reds player has been featured in a The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati production.

Votto is the National League's 2010 Most Valuable Player and Hank Aaron Award winner, a 6-time NL All-Star, and a Sporting News NL All-Star. He is the only Reds first baseman ever to win a Rawlings Gold Glove Award (2011) and Major League Baseball's 2017 Lou Gehrig Memorial Award winner for exemplary contributions to his community. Votto received Most Valuable Player Award votes 8 times in the last 13 seasons and was voted 6 times by the Cincinnati chapter of the BBWAA the Ernie Lombardi Award as the Reds' MVP. Joey Votto was born in Toronto, Ontario, and grew up in the city of Etobicoke. He is fluent in French.

“We are so thankful to Joey Votto and his team for being a part of the 23-24 TCT Season,” says TCT Managing Director and CEO Kim Kern. “Our audiences will enjoy hearing a Cincinnati icon bring this character to life.”

Please note: Joey Votto will not appear live at the Taft Theatre. Only his voice recording is being used.

23-24 MainStage Season opens with THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL: YOUTH EDITION at the Taft Theatre October 14-23, 2023.

"TCT is making a splash with our season opener THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL: YOUTH EDITION! With songs from Cyndi Lauper to T.I. to Lady A, this musical brings to life the characters of Bikini Bottom. This show will have the whole family singing and dancing out of the theatre!" says Artistic Director, Roderick Justice.

THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL: YOUTH EDITION is a 60-minute musical adaptation based on the beloved animated series created by Stephen Hillenburg. Plunge into this stunning all-singing, all-dancing, dynamic stage show! When the citizens of Bikini Bottom discover that a volcano will soon erupt and destroy their humble home, SpongeBob and his friends must come together to save the fate of their undersea world. With lives hanging in the balance and all hope lost, a most unexpected hero rises up. The power of optimism really can save the world!

Based on the series by Stephen Hillenburg. Book by Kyle Jarrow. Musical Production Conceived by Tina Landau. Original Songs by Yolanda Adams, Steven Tyler and Joe Perry of Aerosmith, Sara Bareilles, Jonathan Coulton, Alex Ebert of Edward Sharpe & the Magnetic Zeros, The Flaming Lips, Lady A, Cyndi Lauper, John Legend, Panic! At the Disco, Plain White T's, They Might Be Giants, T.I. And Songs by David Bowie, Tom Kenny & Andy Paley. Additional Lyrics by Jonathan Coulton / Additional Music by Tom Kitt. Nickelodeon, SpongeBob SquarePants, and all related titles, logos and characters are trademarks of Viacom International Inc.

Stage Direction and Co-Choreography by Maddie Jones. Roderick Justice, Artistic Director and Co-Choreographer. Dani Lobello, Director of Production. Scenic Design by Nate Bertone. Sets and Props provided by Lincoln Park Performing Arts Center. Lighting Design by Benjamin Gantose. Costume Design by Jeff Shearer. Music Direction by Jacob Priddy. Sound Production by Don Moore. Technical Direction by Ben Adams and Maggie Foley. Resident Stage Manager, Jadi Davis.

Ideal for ages 4+. This production runs 60 minutes without an intermission.