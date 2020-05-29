Cincinnati Pops' RED, WHITE & BOOM Concert Cancelled Due to the Health Crisis

The Cincinnati Pops Orchestra announced the cancelation of the "Red, White and Boom" concert on the 4th of July at Riverbend Music Center due to the coronavirus pandemic and the associated ongoing restrictions on mass gatherings. The Pops will present a free online celebration in place of this annual concert incorporating musical performances streamed live. Details will be announced soon.

"July 4th with The Pops has been a beloved tradition at Riverbend since the venue first opened on Independence Day in 1984," said Cincinnati Pops Conductor John Morris Russell. "Given these extraordinary times, we're moving the celebration online for friends and family to enjoy in Cincinnati, across the country and around the world. We look forward to presenting a shared, virtual experience that, like our live concerts over the past 35 years, brings our community together through music."

Ticketholders for Red, White and Boom may donate the value as a tax deductible gift, exchange the ticket for the same seats at next year's July 4 concert, return the value of the ticket for a gift certificate, which may be used for a future CSO or Pops purchase, or receive a refund.

Ticketholders can contact the Orchestra via email at hello@cincinnatisymphony.org or call the Box Office at 513.381.3300 (M-F 10-2).

