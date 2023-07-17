Cincinnati Pops Hosts New Multimedia Video Game Concert Experience, HEROES: A Video Game Symphony

The Cincinnati Pops will present a brand-new video game concert experience, Heroes: A Video Game Symphony, on September 16 and 17, 2023 at Cincinnati Music Hall. The show, produced by Jason Michael Paul Entertainment (JMP Entertainment), will feature the Cincinnati Pops and members of the May Festival Chorus conducted by Kevin Zakresky in a sensational new multimedia concert that includes music from Castlevania, Metal Gear Solid, Starfield, The Elder Scrolls, Fallout, God of War, Mass Effect, Final Fantasy, Journey, Portal 2, Bioshock, and more, accompanied by high-definition synced clips of the video games projected onto a large screen above the stage.

Heroes: A Video Game Symphony takes audiences on a hero's journey, as set forth by Joseph Campbell's monomyth, a narrative framework that can be seen in many of the games, film, and books throughout history. Each stage in the monomyth is a chapter in the story, and each game/musical selection by famed video game composers Nobuo Uematsu, Garry Schyman, Mike Morasky, Yasunori Mitsuda, Michiru Yamane, Kow Otani, Jessica Curry, Inon Zur and Austin Wintory, was chosen primarily for its suitability for the chapter that it is featured in. In this way, Heroes: A Video Game Symphony is the story of a hero, told through the amazing worlds of other heroes, in a new and unforgettable experience. The program also includes narration by BAFTA award winner Nigel Carrington from The Chinese Rooms' Dear Esther.

“The narrative of the hero is so fundamental to our human experience, and these incredible video games symphonic pieces will bring that rich tapestry to life,” said Jason Michael Paul.

Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased online at Click Here, by phone at 513-381-3300, or in-person by visiting the Box Office at 1241 Elm Street. The box office is open during the summer Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Friday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

