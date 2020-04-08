Cincinnati Playhouse in the Park's DESTINY OF DESIRE is Available to Stream Online

Cincinnati Playhouse in the Park's production of Destiny of Desire is now available to watch online!

The play is available to rent for $35 through April 11. Check it out here!

Burning passion, cunning deception and outrageous melodrama combine in this enormously entertaining homage to Latin American soap operas. A storm brews in the small town of Bellarica, Mexico, when two baby girls are born on the same night in the same hospital. One will have wealth and privilege, and the other will live in poverty. Yet the drama is bound to unfold when a former beauty queen switches the babies at birth in her lust for power. Eighteen years later, fate finds the two girls together again, prompting secrets to be revealed and lies to be unraveled. After all, nothing is impossible in Bellarica!

Watch the trailer below!





