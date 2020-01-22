Cincinnati Playhouse in the Park's 2020 Summer Theatre Camps Are Now On Sale

Cincinnati Playhouse in the Park's 2020 Summer Theatre Camp and Performance Academy will explore fantastical worlds, storybook lands, favorite books and movies, and so much more. Camps will be held at Cincinnati Playhouse in the Park plus locations in Evendale, Blue Ash, Mason and the West End.

"Each camp option can introduce or further your child's appreciation of the arts while building confidence and encouraging creativity," explains Daunielle Rasmussen, director of education and community engagement. "No acting experience is required."

Locations throughout the region make it easier than ever to participate in summer theatre camps with Cincinnati Playhouse in the Park. In addition to its location in Eden Park, camps offerings will take place at Evendale Performance Center; Mason Middle School; Mason Community Center; Pogo Play in Blue Ash; and Nancy and David Wolf Holocaust & Humanity Center at Union Terminal.

Multiple locations are not the only way the Playhouse is continuing to increase access for 2020; the Launch Pad Accessibility Program returns and is available for all full-day, one-week camps. Thanks to a generous grant from The Daniel and Susan Pfau Foundation, students with developmental disabilities can be integrated into a traditional theatre camp environment through pre-camp preparation and daily support.

"We want to help all children experience the confidence and creativity boosting opportunities that theatre camps provide," Rasmussen explained. "Our specially trained instructors and two dedicated instructional aides will help integrate Launch Pad participants by providing them with a daily social narrative and concrete daily schedule; sensory-related assistance including noise-canceling headphones, fidgets and personal comfort items; a quiet place to relax; and other support."

Camp offerings include half-day camps for children ages 3 to 5. For kids and teens, the Playhouse offers full-day, one-week camps with a variety of themes. Each week offers five exciting courses that are designed to engage in the magic and playfulness of live theatre.

For theatre enthusiasts who wants to experience the production of a play from beginning to end, the Playhouse also offers full-day, one-week and multi-week Performance Academy camps for incoming first through 12th graders. This year's Performance Academy offerings include Disney's Mary Poppins Jr., Clue: On Stage and Disney's 101 Dalmatians KIDS.

For complete camp descriptions or to register, visit cincyplay.com or call 513-421-3888. If participants register before March 1, they receive an early-bird registration discount of $15 off the full price for each camp program.





The Playhouse is supported by the generosity of more than 40,000 contributors to the ArtsWave Community Campaign. The Ohio Arts Council helps fund the Playhouse with state tax dollars to encourage economic growth, educational excellence and cultural enrichment for all Ohioans. The Playhouse also receives funding from the Shubert Foundation and the National Endowment for the Arts.