Cincinnati Playhouse in the Park to Present Zora Howard's STEW in March

Cincinnati Playhouse in the Park will bring one of American theatre's most significant new voices to the stage beginning March 2. Playwright Zora Howard's STEW, a Pulitzer Prize finalist, portrays three generations of Black women in this contemporary drama running through April 4 in the Rosenthal Shelterhouse Theatre. Opening night is March 7. STEW is presented by Johnson Investment Counsel and Clark Schaefer Hackett.

The four Tucker women who keep STEW brewing each lead remarkably different lives, presenting a mosaic of personalities and stories onstage. As they take turns preparing a stew in Mama's kitchen, closely held details of their lives rise slowly to the surface through a warm, conversational, often funny script. As the 90 minutes unfold, a complex drama about mothers and daughters rises to the surface.

“The women of the Tucker family are beautiful reflections of each other,” explains Director Stori Ayers, who previously appeared as an actor in August Wilson's Jitney at the Playhouse in 2016. “Zora Howard has taken what feels like a multi-generational story and flipped it on its head. The everyday sorrows, disappointments and hopes of three generations of women are explored as we ask ourselves what is passed down, what is repeated, what will never change and could I have done anything differently.”

“Each audience member will experience this story from their particular place in life and hopefully walk away with something that challenges them, ignites them, inspires them or simply moves them in a way that their life, way of thinking or decision-making is forever impacted,” Ayer says.

The cast featrues Sydnie Brown (Lil' Mama); Maliyah Gramata-Jones (Nelly); Michele Shay (Mama); and Shayna Small (Lillian).

The creative team includes Stori Ayers, Director; Richard H. Morris, Jr., Set Designer; Raphael Regan, Costume Designer; Amber Whatley, Lighting Designer; Jeff Gardner, Sound Designer; Stephanie Klapper, CSA, Casting Director; Brandon T. Holmes, Stage Manager.

Tickets begin at $35.00. Preview performances take place March 2, 5 and 6 at 7:30 p.m. Opening night is March 7 at 7:30 p.m. Regular performances take place on Tuesday-Fridays at 7 p.m., Saturdays at 2 and 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m. A weekday matinee will be offered on March. 20 at 1 p.m. To purchase tickets or for more information, call the Playhouse Box Office at 513-421-3888 (toll-free in Ohio, Kentucky, and Indiana at 800-582-3208) or visit www.cincyplay.com. Patrons who are deaf, hard-of-hearing, deaf-blind or speech disabled: dial 711 to connect to the Box Office via Ohio Relay Services.

Opening Night:

March 7 at 7 p.m.

Share the excitement of Thursday opening nights with a lively post-show cast party. (SOLD OUT)

Preview Performances:

March. 2 at 7:30 p.m.

March 5 at 7:30 p.m.

March 6 at 7:30 p.m.

Be among the first to see the show before opening night with a preview performance.

Art Talks:

March 10 at 2 p.m.

March. 17 at 2 p.m.

March 20 at 7:30 p.m.

March 28 at 7:30 p.m.

(Formerly Meet the Artists), stay after select performances for a behind-the-scenes discussion with members of the artistic team.

Playhouse Perspectives

She Stands: An Ode to Black Women

March 18 at 7 p.m. - 9 p.m.

Join us for an evening of spoken word hosted by Kimberly “DuWaup” Bolden, founder and executive producer of DuWaup's Cincinnati Poetry Slam. The evening will feature 10 local spoken word artists whose work celebrates Black womanhood.

7 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. Mix and mingle with a cash bar

7:30 p.m. Program begins.

FREE. Reservations are recommended but not required. RSVP online or call 513-421-3888.

Playhouse Perspectives is made possible thanks to a generous gift from Barbara and Roderick Barr.

Hues Community Night at Stew

March 26 at 7:30 p.m.

Join Black influencers, leaders and community members to celebrate theatre, excellence and cultural richness. Hues Community Night includes drink specials, 20% off selected tickets to the evening performance and an Art Talk with members of the artistic team after the show. The evening recognizes Queens Village for their service to the community. Use promo code STEWQUEENS when purchasing tickets.