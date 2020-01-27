Cincinnati Playhouse Will Present its Second Off the Hill Touring Production This Season with STUART LITTLE

Embark on an adventure as the Playhouse presents its second Off the Hill touring production this season with E.B. White's endearing classic Stuart Little. This charming adaptation follows the marvelous maneuverings of a mouse in New York City who is trying to survive in the great, big world. Performed by members of the Bruce E. Coyle Intern company, the delightful adventures of Stuart Little will run now through Feb. 16.

Stuart Little is widely recognized as a classic in children's literature. In the Playhouse's production, Stuart escapes from a ferocious dog, protects his friend from their devious pet cat and wins a model boat race at Central Park. Approaching every obstacle with confidence and courage, Stuart teaches us, as he says in the show, that "size has nothing to do with it. It's temperament and ability that count and knowing what's important."

Stuart Little explores the themes of "difference, friendship, family, loyalty and adventure," explains Director Dee Anne Bryll . "When Stuart goes in search of his friend, Margalo, he suddenly becomes aware of the challenges of his size. However, he doesn't let that stop him...He embraces the many different experiences, people and animals that he meets along his journey."

This heartwarming production is touring the greater Cincinnati area now and is recommended for children 5 and up. For more information and a full schedule of stops including Mt. Washington, Oxford, Covington, Clifton, Evendale and more, visit cincyplay.com





