Cincinnati Playhouse Presents THE LION Beginning This Month

THE LION, an acoustic storytelling event, comes from the London stage for an exclusive engagement with Cincinnati Playhouse in the Park beginning Nov. 12. The genre-redefining musical will run through Dec. 4 at Warsaw Federal Incline Theater in Price Hill. Opening night is Nov. 17.
Written and originally performed by Benjamin Scheuer, THE LION is a story of love, loss and ultimately, hope that premiered off-Broadway in 2014 and then toured the U.S. and the U.K. for over 500 performances. This revival, directly from London, features Max Alexander- Taylor as Benjamin, the show's musician-storyteller. The new production was hailed by WhatsOnStage as "an incredibly life-affirming theatrical experience." Musical Theater Review called the revival "a rare and beautiful gem."
"Unusually for a musical, this piece has a real intimacy and directness with an audience, and we've directed the show to be far more live and spontaneous than is often possible to be with a large ensemble or orchestra...THE LION is an exciting example that musicals can be small, subtle, sincere and stripped right back to just a person in a room telling a brilliant story," said Alex Stenhouse, who also co-directs the Playhouse engagement with Sean Daniels.
The turbulent story in the musical begins with a boy named Benjamin, whose father loved music and writing folk songs. An unexpected event sends shock waves throughout the family, splintering Benjamin's relationship with them into adulthood. When he experiences a brush with his own mortality, the audience sees Benjamin summon the courage to weather the storm.
"...to be bringing our production to Cincinnati this year is so surreal and a truly special experience," Stenhouse continued. "We're so proud of it, and we can't wait for you all to see what we've been cooking up across the pond."
Join Team BroadwayWorld
Are you an avid theatergoer in Cincinnati? We're looking for people like you to share your thoughts and insights with our readers. Team BroadwayWorld members get access to shows to review, conduct interviews with artists, and the opportunity to meet and network with fellow theatre lovers and arts workers.
Interested? Learn more here.
Shaker Theatre Arts Department presents Fools by Neil Simon, playing November 17, 18, and 19 @ 7 pm, in the Large Auditorium at 15911 Aldersyde Drive, Shaker Heights, OH 44120.
Freekbass & The Bump Assembly announced The Annual FunksGiving Show featuring Sammi Garett (formerly of Turkuaz). Freekbass & The Bump Assembly is a high-energy live show like no other. The all ages show is at Ludlow Garage on Nov. 25th!
On Sunday evenings this November, Cincinnati Opera will partner with 90.9 WGUC, Cincinnati's classical public radio station, to broadcast select productions from its 2022 Summer Festival. Each broadcast will begin at 8 p.m. ET. You can listen on air at 90.9 FM and online at wguc.org.
The Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra (CSO) and IDAGIO, the world's leading audio and video classical streaming platform, will join forces to launch a new series of full-length digital concerts and digital singles on IDAGIO's Global Concert Hall.
More Hot Stories For You
Shaker Theatre Arts Presents FOOLS
October 28, 2022
Shaker Theatre Arts Department presents Fools by Neil Simon, playing November 17, 18, and 19 @ 7 pm, in the Large Auditorium at 15911 Aldersyde Drive, Shaker Heights, OH 44120.
Freekbass & The Bump Assembly to Present The Annual FUNKSGIVING Show Featuring Sammi Garett
October 26, 2022
Freekbass & The Bump Assembly announced The Annual FunksGiving Show featuring Sammi Garett (formerly of Turkuaz). Freekbass & The Bump Assembly is a high-energy live show like no other. The all ages show is at Ludlow Garage on Nov. 25th!
90.9 WGUC to Broadcast Cincinnati Opera's 2022 SUMMER FESTIVAL on Sunday Evenings in November
October 23, 2022
On Sunday evenings this November, Cincinnati Opera will partner with 90.9 WGUC, Cincinnati's classical public radio station, to broadcast select productions from its 2022 Summer Festival. Each broadcast will begin at 8 p.m. ET. You can listen on air at 90.9 FM and online at wguc.org.
Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra Expands Global Presence Through New IDAGIO Streaming Partnership
October 21, 2022
The Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra (CSO) and IDAGIO, the world's leading audio and video classical streaming platform, will join forces to launch a new series of full-length digital concerts and digital singles on IDAGIO's Global Concert Hall.
FRIDA…A SELF PORTRAIT Captures The Iconic PaInter's Stunning Life Story In A One-Woman Show Beginning October 15
October 13, 2022
The stunning life story of iconic Mexican painter Frida Kahlo will illuminate the stage when Cincinnati Playhouse in the Park brings its production FRIDA…A SELF PORTRAIT to The Carnegie in Covington beginning Oct. 15. (Opening night is Oct. 20; the production runs through Nov. 6.)